ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker says funding for early ed through higher education is priority

By Samantha Smylie
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juyGL_0iqTWrTV00

Education has been a top issue in the Illinois governor’s race, as the state’s 852 districts continue to grapple with the fallout of pandemic disruptions, declining test scores, and an uptick in chronic absenteeism rates.

Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat running for a second term in office, has said that he wants to increase funding for K-12 schools and to make early childhood education and higher education more affordable. Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey has said that he would cut education spending and fire the state board of education.

Pritzker spoke with Chalkbeat Chicago about his education agenda, touching on early education, K-12 public schools, funding, and access to higher education for working-class families.

Chalkbeat requested an interview with Bailey and has not received a response.

This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

School enrollment is declining across Illinois. Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district . What strategies would you propose to reverse this trend?

We’ve seen a decline of enrollment at K-12 across the country. Part of it is due to the pandemic, and much of the effort to try to recover is dependent upon our ability to hire teachers to make sure that we’re staffing properly to keep schools open. It’s also important that we recognize that population trends are bringing down the numbers of kids who are in K-12 across the country, as well as in Illinois. There is work that we have to do. It’s the learning renewal plan that’s going to be very important to making sure that we get kids back and helping families recover financially to stay in the city and send their kids to the public schools in Chicago.

In Illinois, child care costs eclipse rent . It’s also increasing annually at a time of inflation. How do you plan to address the rising cost of child care?

Illinois has a child care assistance program. During my time in office, we have increased the income eligibility to include families at higher income levels. When I came into office, that level was at about 185% of the poverty level, now it’s at 225%. Everybody at and below that level is eligible for the CCAP program. My goal is to get all the way to 300% of the federal poverty level and have it on a sliding basis from 300%. So all the way up to that level, you can get some level of assistance. Also, the state provides three months of free coverage for unemployed parents who are looking to get back in the workforce, which did not exist before.

Preschool educators and caregivers are underpaid, often working with no benefits and taking on a second job to pay their own bills. What are your plans to increase pay for child care workers?

So far, we’ve addressed this issue by raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and increasing the reimbursement rates for providers so they can afford to pay more and keep people on staff. Finally, we’re making sure that we’re providing the opportunity for child care workers to increase their skill levels and get paid more in more important positions in child care. We put $200 million into a scholarship program for everybody that’s in child care to be able to go back to school and get a certificate or a degree that allows them to get a better job like being a manager of a facility or to open their own facility.

The evidence-based funding formula was created in 2017 to help get schools close to being fully funded by 2027. Legislation requires the state to commit at least $350 million in new money every year – which did not happen in 2020 , but did in 2021 and 2022 . If reelected, will you increase the amount of funding for K-12 education annually by more than $350 million?

In order for us to increase education funding even more — and I will absolutely commit that — we have to balance the budget. Before I came into office, the state government was only putting in about 24% of funding for public education and then almost all the rest of it was coming from local property taxes. The state went from 24% to almost 30% in education funding and we need to do more. But, when we do increase state funding for education, we must alleviate the pressure on property taxes. Education makes up about 70% of an average property tax bill.

The most recent state budget included more money for the Monetary Assistance Program – or MAP – grants which provide college scholarships to students who demonstrate financial needs. Will you continue to increase funding for these grants?

I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do to increase the MAP program by 50% or $200 million over the course of my time in office. It’s allowed 26,000 more students this year than in 2019 to go to college and to be able to afford college in Illinois. I’m thrilled about that, but there’s so much more that we need to do. I would like to make it so that anybody at or below the median income level — in Illinois most people are in the $60,000 to $70,000 range — can go to college for free.

Samantha Smylie is the state education reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago, covering school districts across the state, legislation, special education, and the state board of education. Contact Samantha at ssmylie@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

High-poverty Illinois districts grapple with spending federal COVID relief

Illinois school districts have received more than $7 billion in federal relief money to help reopen schools and ease the academic and mental health fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.But a Chalkbeat/Better Government Association analysis found that a slew of high-poverty districts across the state have spent small fractions of their relief funds, despite serving students who were especially hard hit by the pandemic. Many are in Chicago’s south suburbs, where almost...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

9% per-pupil increase to Colorado education, Gov. Jared Polis proposes

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday proposed a record budget for K-12 Colorado education in 2023-24, which would increase per-pupil student funding by 9%.  In comparison, Polis’ addition to state investment in higher education would come to 1.6%, intended to temper tuition increases but would not keep up with inflation.Funding for education — K-12, higher education, and early childhood programs — makes up the largest single share of the $42.7 billion state budget...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

How to apply for tutoring programs for Indianapolis students

Families looking for tutoring services in Indiana might have more easily accessible options than ever before. Multiple tutoring programs have rolled out this year to help students catch up on the critical math and reading skills they lost or didn’t gain during the pandemic, fueled by millions in federal relief dollars earmarked for academic makeup. Indiana is not alone in turning to tutoring. And the approach might get still more attention after recent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

What’s the price of running for Michigan state school board?

Linda Lee Tarver started her state Board of Education campaign with $5,000 of her own money.Over the last year, that has ballooned to $105,000, nearly as much as all seven of her competitors combined, according to campaign finance disclosures.The Republican raised much of that money several thousand dollars at a time from conservative coalitions and wealthy donors, including several in the real estate industry.Tarver has been spending it on billboards, advertisements,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana’s failed curriculum bill spurs new statehouse candidates

When hundreds of people first descended on the Indiana Statehouse this year, it wasn’t to weigh in on what would become the state’s abortion ban, or even the future prohibition on transgender youth in girls’ sports. Instead, speakers lined up to provide hours of testimony on a sweeping proposal to regulate how teachers discuss race and racism in the classroom.While House Bill 1134 eventually failed, it made an impression on a new...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Chicago suburb mulls using COVID relief money to embrace hybrid learning

Back in May, the superintendent of Dolton West, a high-poverty elementary district in Chicago’s south suburbs, invited a group of educators to learn about “the next generation classroom.”“I think it’s pretty cool,” superintendent Kevin Nohelty told them. “Way out there.”In the vision laid out that day by a tech consultant and a sales rep from an interactive board manufacturer, the entire 1,890-student district would embrace hybrid learning. In each classroom, two...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia expands program that trains paraprofessionals as teachers

A shortage of educators, especially those of color, is “the most urgent crisis facing our schools today,” said acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said at an event Monday in Philadelphia.His comments came as the new state Committee on Educational Talent and Recruitment convened in Philadelphia to consider strategies for finding, training, and retaining more qualified teachers in the state.As part of the effort, Superintendent Tony Watlington said at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Illinois students’ 2022 test scores are still below pre-pandemic levels

Illinois students are still struggling to get back to pre-COVID academic achievement levels in math and reading, according to the state’s latest school report card, which mirrors national trends showing sharp declines in test scores following pandemic disruptions.Preliminary results released today from the 2022 Illinois Assessment of Readiness, known as the IAR, show that 29.9% of students between third grade and eighth grade met or exceeded state standards in reading, a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Colearn Academy charter school withdraws Indiana application

A virtual charter school that wanted to expand to Indiana using its model of offering parents cash to purchase curricular materials has withdrawn its application to a charter authorizer. Colearn Academy, a virtual school based in Arizona, applied earlier this year to open a school in Indiana, offering three learning pathways and the option for parents to purchase their own curriculum and activities with $600 yearly stipends. But as reported by Chalkbeat, offering...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Less than 7% of Newark students passed state science test

Less than 7% of Newark students who took state science assessments in the spring passed the test — the first since the pandemic started, according to data presented by the Newark Board of Education during October’s board of education meeting. The 2022 New Jersey Learning Assessment, or NJSLA, in science results come a month after Newark school officials gave a first look into low scores on state math and reading scores on...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

School bond vs. mill levy override: What’s the difference?

Every November, somewhere in Colorado, voters are deciding on school tax measures.Some districts request money to pay bond debt, some request what are called mill levy overrides, and some do both. Although both bond measures and mill levy overrides can impact property taxes, they each have different purposes. Here’s how they work:What does a school bond measure do?A bond request on a Colorado ballot is usually asking two things: Can the...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Illinois expands high-impact tutoring program for low-income students

Jack Goodwin was already struggling with math in middle school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, upending his education even more. His mom, Shelly, knew he needed extra help to catch up.But Shelly Goodwin couldn’t find a tutor in their small town of Paris, about four hours south of Chicago.“I would ask the teachers, ‘Do you know anybody that tutors or can you tutor?’,” Shelly Goodwin said. “They would try to meet...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college

Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan.  The program was introduced by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Here’s which Indiana school districts have a referendum on the ballot this November

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2022 school board elections. Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy.Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the  spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools will take over two Urban Prep charter campuses

Chicago’s school board moved Wednesday to take over two South Side charter campuses that specialize in serving Black boys — an unprecedented step to pull the school’s charter but preserve an academic model officials acknowledged has delivered for many students.  School board members voted unanimously to revoke the Urban Prep Charter Academy for Young Men’s charter. They forcefully rejected the school’s arguments for more time to prove they are on the right...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

English-learner, special education teacher prep in Colorado gets boost

Many school districts have long struggled to hire teachers prepared to work with students with disabilities and with those who don’t speak English as their first language. It’s even harder to find a teacher qualified to do both.The BUENO Center for Multicultural Education, at the University of Colorado Boulder, has secured a federal grant to expand its ongoing work to get more teachers earning those dual certifications.“Every child needs an opportunity...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Ganahl and Polis pitch different education plans for Colorado

Listen to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and you’ll hear about great things happening in education. Districts are getting thousands more dollars per student, teachers are getting raises, and a preschool program set to launch next fall will set Colorado’s youngest students on the path to success while saving families money.Listen to Heidi Ganahl, and she’ll paint a far grimmer picture. More than 60% of Colorado students can’t read, write, or do...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

New Michigan law requires school districts to post parents’ rights

It’s been 45 years since Michigan lawmakers passed a law guaranteeing parents the right to direct the education of their children.Now lawmakers want to make sure parents know about it.A new law enacted last week requires school districts and the Michigan Department of Education to prominently post excerpts of the 1976 law in school offices and rooms where boards of education meet. They also will be required to post an excerpt...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools hits four-year graduation rate milestone

Chicago Public Schools saw its highest four year-graduation rate in at least a decade, while also making strides in the number of freshmen on track to graduate, district officials said Monday. But the announcement came amid the release of sobering test scores known as the “nation’s report card” that indicated a steep decline in math proficiency among Chicago students.Inside Gage Park High School on the Southwest Side, CEO Pedro Martinez celebrated...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago’s NAEP scores drop during the pandemic

Chicago’s latest scores on a test known as the “nation’s report card” showed steep declines in math while holding fairly steady in reading. The results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — or NAEP — test released today add to a growing body of evidence quantifying the academic damage from pandemic disruptions.The declines return achievement levels to what they were about a decade ago — reversing years of progress for Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy