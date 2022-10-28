ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton Tribute Caps Off NARC Season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another season of NARC Fujitsu General Sprint Car racing will come to an end this Saturday, November 5 as Stockton Dirt Track hosts the 39th Annual Tribute to Gary Patterson. After beginning in April, visiting 12 different tracks, and journeying to three states, the 2022 campaign...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Progressive AFT To Return To Legendary Sacramento Mile

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The legendary Sacramento Mile, one of American Flat Track’s iconic motorcycle racing classics, will return to the famed Cal Expo Fairgrounds with the Progressive American Flat Track national series on May 13, 2023. SD Racing, LLC will be the host for the seventh event on...
SACRAMENTO, CA

