There's demons among us. Be prepared to protect yourself and loved ones at all times. Monsters like this can live next door just waiting for a opportunity. Be aware of your surroundings and those you allow in your childrens lives.
Wow wait a minute how many of you think his punishment be the same as the child’s death. Yes he should have to suffer for each and piece of flesh, that would be justice
Wow. So he’ll adapt to prison life, being the animal that he is. He will have medical, a free roof, library, gym , computers, education, free food , not worry about paying bills, mortgage , rent, etc,… how is this fair?. That animal, so have been put down the minute the judge gave the verdict.
Related
WATCH LIVE: Skier Murder Trial in New Mexico
Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts around Arizona
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
After More Than Four Decades, FBI Identifies Murder Victim Long Known as the ‘Lady of the Dunes’
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A drop of blood led to an arrest in a couple's 1989 killings. Now police are checking if the suspect is linked to other cold cases.
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
Five fatal crashes around NM leave six people dead
‘Nearly Beyond Comprehension’: Delaware Man Convicted of Luring 17-Year-Old Ex to Woods, Beating Her to Death with Aluminum Bat
Chicago man sentenced in Nebraska on cocaine, fentanyl charges
Brian Laundrie’s Parents Ask Judge to Protect Them From ‘Annoyance, Embarrassment,’ and ‘Oppression’ in Petito Depositions
Doña Ana County man accused of making threats against water company
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
Beauty Queen Turned City Commissioner Sentenced for Posing as Paralegal and Lying to See Lover in ICE Custody
Arizona Police Announce Arrest in Break-in of the Office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as Gubernatorial Election Nears
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
Section 230 Renders TikTok Immune from Mom’s Lawsuit over 10-Year-Old’s Daughter’s ‘Blackout Challenge’ Death, Judge Rules
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 87