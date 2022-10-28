Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
WLOS.com
'Pivotal time in our growth:' Affordable housing, open space bonds up for vote in Buncombe
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County voters will decide on two bond proposals this November addressing affordable housing and open space. “I think we are at this pivotal time in our growth as we’re, I think, we’re all aware,” Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells said. In...
mynews13.com
Fast Growing utilization at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business is booming at Asheville Regional Airport, and it is adding new developments to keep up with all the growth and demand. AVL is on track with new growth plans for a terminal expansion that will begin in 2023 that provides benefits for travelers. These growth plans will also focus on customer parking, according to a news release from the airport.
WLOS.com
WLOS debuts new, state-of-the-art studio
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Out with the old, and in with the new. After three months of hard work, News 13's state-of-the-art studio debuted on air on Oct. 31, 2022. Construction began at the end of July. Crews had to relocate the live show to a temporary "studio B" as the old set was gutted and the new one installed.
WLOS.com
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
WYFF4.com
Esther Manheimer, Kim Roney face off in Asheville mayoral race
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer faces challenger Kim Roney in the race for Asheville Mayor. Roney is a member of Asheville City Council. Manheimer has been mayor since 2013. She's a lawyer who is most focused on shoring up what she calls core services. "And that includes,...
thebluebanner.net
The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings
As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
WLOS.com
New signs unveiled on mountain highway to help keep both elk and drivers safe
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drive up and down Soco Mountain in Haywood County and you'll notice new signs. There are six new signs warning drivers there may be elk on or near Highway 19. The goal is to protect both the elk and drivers by preventing collisions. $3,300...
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
WLOS.com
Wet leaves on roadways pose risk for drivers; tips to stay safe
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday morning for many in Western North Carolina brought the first rain with a significant amount of leaves on the ground. Wet leaf covered roads are hazardous to drive since the slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. According to the...
WTHR
I-40 to see months of traffic jams near Asheville as crews install new bridges to help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
WLOS.com
2-year I-40 bridge project to start Monday; here's how to avoid the mess
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Work to replace two bridges on Interstate 40 in Haywood County is about to begin. That means the road will be down to one lane through the winter, impacting interstate drivers. Construction on the two bridges will take place at the same time between...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Time to switch to rechargeable batteries
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Batteries are something many of us rely on to power up our TV remote or a flashlight during a storm. And if you have kids, you know the constant demand for fresh batteries to turn on all those toys. Consumer Reports explains how using rechargeable batteries can help save you money and help save the planet.
WLOS.com
I-26 reopens in Buncombe County after "chain reaction" of vehicle crashes force closure
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate-26 west was closed Tuesday morning for hours after a multi-vehicle crash near the Airport Road exit in Buncombe County. According to the NCDOT, crews were dispatched to the scene Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at around 7:30 a.m. Officials say the...
WLOS.com
1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
Driver dies when SUV crashes into Asheville home
A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
WLOS.com
Council on Aging of Buncombe County
The 10th Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment is November 1 - January 15th. Council on Aging has free, unbiased navigators who can help find the right healthcare.gov marketplace insurance for you or your family. To schedule an appointment with an ACA Navigator, call (855) 733-3711 or sign up at ncnavigator.net. For additional information, please visit https://www.coabc.org/programs/affordable-care-act/
