Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
ASHEVILLE, NC
mynews13.com

Fast Growing utilization at Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business is booming at Asheville Regional Airport, and it is adding new developments to keep up with all the growth and demand. AVL is on track with new growth plans for a terminal expansion that will begin in 2023 that provides benefits for travelers. These growth plans will also focus on customer parking, according to a news release from the airport.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WLOS debuts new, state-of-the-art studio

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Out with the old, and in with the new. After three months of hard work, News 13's state-of-the-art studio debuted on air on Oct. 31, 2022. Construction began at the end of July. Crews had to relocate the live show to a temporary "studio B" as the old set was gutted and the new one installed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Esther Manheimer, Kim Roney face off in Asheville mayoral race

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer faces challenger Kim Roney in the race for Asheville Mayor. Roney is a member of Asheville City Council. Manheimer has been mayor since 2013. She's a lawyer who is most focused on shoring up what she calls core services. "And that includes,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thebluebanner.net

The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings

As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Wet leaves on roadways pose risk for drivers; tips to stay safe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday morning for many in Western North Carolina brought the first rain with a significant amount of leaves on the ground. Wet leaf covered roads are hazardous to drive since the slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. According to the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Time to switch to rechargeable batteries

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Batteries are something many of us rely on to power up our TV remote or a flashlight during a storm. And if you have kids, you know the constant demand for fresh batteries to turn on all those toys. Consumer Reports explains how using rechargeable batteries can help save you money and help save the planet.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

Council on Aging of Buncombe County

