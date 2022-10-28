Read full article on original website
WXYZ
Best Bad Credit Loans: Top 5 Loans For Bad Credit With Same Day Approval (2022)
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ Channel 7. Low on cash and need a loan to deal with a financial emergency? Well, the road ahead isn’t going to be easy, as banks don’t consider offering loans for bad credit a good idea.
4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees
The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030
By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
Trawick International Wins 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year. The award-winning innovation is focused on high-altitude climbers and can be found in. Trawick International's. SafeTreker,...
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Independence Pet Group Completes Acquisition of Pet Insurance Operations of Fairfax Financial
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Independence Pet Group. (“IPG”), a leading full-stack pet insurance platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s. U.S. and Canadian interests in the. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”) and. Pethealth Inc. IPG also announced that...
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in Item 1 of Part I. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "we," "us," "our," "the Company," or similar terms refer to EHI, together with its subsidiaries. In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions, including the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, current levels of inflation, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, business growth, retention rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," or "continue," or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company's future performance. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those discussed or identified from time to time in the Company's public filings with the.
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
Pinnacle Pet Group Welcomes C&F Pet Insurance UK
(“PPG”), a pan-European, fully integrated pet insurance & health services platform whose controlling shareholder is. , today announced the completion of the acquisition of the. United Kingdom. operations of. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”), which includes Pet Protect, a Managing. General Agent. (“MGA”)...
Emma Is Making Life Insurance Easier With Their Advanced Insurance Platform
Emma is working hard to make life insurance more accessible and easier to obtain for everyone with their affordable online platform. The advanced insurance company has worked with thousands of customers to find the perfect life insurance plans. Choosing the right life insurance can be an overwhelming process. Knowing when...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and the Law Offices of Sean K. Collins, Announce Investigation of Cigna Group Insurance (now New York Life)’s Handling of Long-Term Care Insurance Claims
Families who have experienced a denial of assisted living facility coverage for their loved ones are encouraged to contact us. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“GPM”), a leading national consumer rights law firm, along with the. Law Offices of Sean K. Collins. (“SKC”) a leading national insurance benefits law firm, today...
American Property Casualty Insurance: The Ten-Year Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Underscores the Need for Flood Insurance & Increased Investment in Resiliency
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) today released the following statement on the ten-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, which can be attributed to. Don Griffin. , department vice president of policy, research, and international at APCIA. "Ten years ago on. October 29. , Superstorm Sandy brought widespread devastation across...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for dynamically generating optimal routes for vehicle operation management (USPTO 11466997): State Fram Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, Joseph Robert ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “It is well known to use vehicles for delivery of cargo, including persons and items. Newer methods of transporting such cargo are being implemented, such as ride-sharing and businesses contracting with third parties for package delivery. However, current systems require users to pick and choose discrete jobs. For example, a driver for a ride-share service seeks individual persons (or groups thereof) to provide rides to. Likewise, third-party delivery contractors accept individual delivery jobs. Current systems do not provide users with any strategies for maximizing revenue. Accordingly, it is left up to users to attempt to maximize their revenue, time, and/or other resources as they choose individual jobs or tasks. Moreover, many known systems may limit or place restrictions on concurrent jobs, such that users accept consecutive jobs and may be deprived of the advantages (in time and revenue) of concurrent jobs.”
Reports Outline Crop Insurance Study Results from Babes-Bolyai University (Machine Learning Models for Predicting Romanian Farmers’ Purchase of Crop Insurance): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Cluj Napoca,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Considering the large size of the agricultural sector in. Romania. , increasing the crop insurance adoption rate and identifying the factors that drive adoption can present a...
Foresters Financial™ and diaTribe announce content partnership to drive greater awareness and education on diabetes
Foresters continues its commitment to provide life insurance solutions and insights to people living with diabetes. /PRNewswire/ - Ahead of American Diabetes Month in November, Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer boldly redefining the industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, proudly announces a content partnership with diaTribe, a leading provider of insights and actionable tips for people living with diabetes. diaTribe Learn is a global educational platform of the diaTribe Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit founded with a mission to improve and advocate for people living with diabetes and pre-diabetes.
CNA Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from. Zacks Investment Research. . Access a. Zacks. stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA.
Studies from Guizhou University Yield New Data on Agricultural Insurance (The Influence of the Peer Effect on Farmers’ Agricultural Insurance Decision: Evidence from the Survey Data of the Karst Region in China): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Low insurance participation rate and low willingness to insure among farmers have always been major problems in the sustainable development of agricultural insurance in. China. . This paper attempts to...
Fourth increase of 0.75 points in the price of money in the U.S. forecast
Inflation in the United States shows no reliable indicators of moderating, global economic agents are discounting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce an increase in the price of money of 0.75 percentage points, for the fourth consecutive increase from that level, this Wednesday. Victor Ceja, chief economist at Valmex, explained that the Fed has a dual…
