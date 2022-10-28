Read full article on original website
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
SS Ladies Golf Association Donates to In My Closet
The Sulphur Springs Ladies Golf Association held their annual fundraising tournament on October 26 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Participants showed their support of breast cancer awareness month, not only by raising over $5,000 but also by wearing pink. The funds raised were donated to the Hopkins County Health...
Looking at Adoptable Dogs in Tyler, Texas That Want Their Forever Home
There is nothing better than coming home from a long day at work to get lots of hugs and affection from my two dogs Cooper and Gypsy. They are waiting all day long so they can show me and my wife unconditional love as soon as we walk through the door. I’m not sure that we deserve dogs, but they definitely make life better. Which is why I wanted to show you a list of some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption in Tyler, Texas.
Kiwanis and Lions build access ramp for citizens despite weather
Kiwanis members came together today, after a rain delay, to build a ramp for a local Sulphur Springs community member. The resident is very excited to receive her ramp and knows it will make her life much more functional and enjoyable. With the help of the local Lions club who...
In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County
In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Meal-A-Day Menu Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022
MONDAY, OCT. 31 — Poppy Seed Chicken, Mixed Vegetables and Sweet Potatoes. TUESDAY, NOV. 1 — Oven Baked Frito Chili Pie, Black Beans and Corn. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 — Chicken and Dumplings, Crackers and Salad. THURSDAY, NOV. 3 — Tater Tot Casserole, Baked Beans and a Roll....
Obituary for Blaine Sartin
Visitation for Hollis “Blaine” Sartin, age 48, of Winnsboro, will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Blaine passed away on October 25, 2022, in Hopkins County. He was born on July 14, 1974, in Sulphur Springs. He owned and operated The Detail Shop and was former owner of The Tint Shop. He was known as “The Tint King” and always said “If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense.” He was very active in the community, he gave school clothes for children, was involved in many charities amongst kids, and thanksgiving dinners for families. His greatest passions were his kids and being a good uncle. He was a classic beach bum and loved taking family trips to the beach. Some of his favorite memories were always his kids’ birthday parties, their beach vacations, when the cowboys won the super bowl, family crawfish boils, and trips to the casino. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and car lover.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
inforney.com
Tyler police: Have fun but be hypervigilant on Halloween night to ensure safety
Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year for many families, but the Tyler Police Department is reminding residents to put safety above everything else. "It's a fun night and we want everyone to have fun, but we always want everyone to be safe during this time," said Andy Erbaugh, TPD public information officer.
Second annual Winter Bash livestock show approaches
The second annual Northeast Texas Winter Bash Ag Show will take place on December 3, 2022 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Fees: New, unopened toy for showmanship (to be donated to Blue Santa), $25 for other entries. Categories: Heifer (by breed), steer (by division...
ssnewstelegram.com
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet
A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
ssnewstelegram.com
Bishop celebrates 25 years at Mitchell Chapel COGIC
Bishop Nelson J. Gatlin and his wife were honored recently by the Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Christ congregation with a Pastor and First Lady 25th Anniversary. The full weekend of worship and celebration took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Twenty-five of Gatlin’s 47 years in the ministry has been spent as Pastor of Mitchell Chapel in Sulphur Springs. After Gatlin was elevated to the position of Bishop and church overseer of over 50 other churches in the NE Texas District, he also remained as Pastor locally.
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
North Little Rock Woman Accused Of Unlawful Use Of Criminal Instrument
A 22-year-old North Little Rock, Arkansas woman was accused of unlawful use of a criminal instrument over the weekend. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Justin Wilkerson reported stopping a Chrysler 300 that was being driven in the left lane lane of Interstate 30 west and not passing. The car stopped at 2:59 a.m. Oct. 28, 2022, near mile marker 110.
cbs19.tv
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
fox4news.com
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
