Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in results: Headliners hit marks in Arizona

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406gwU_0iqTVGIB00

GLENDALE, Ariz. – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fighter weigh-ins, where the headliners hit their marks.

In the main event, YouTube star Jake Paul boxes former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in an eight-round bout. Also on the card, former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and ex-NFL standout Le’Veon Bell meet in a four-round professional boxing bout.

The weigh-ins took place at the Desert Diamond Arena and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 p.m. ET. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.

Complete weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD:

  • Jake Paul (186.5) vs. Anderson Silva (186.1)
  • Ashton Sylve (132.4) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (132.5)
  • Alexandro Santiago (117.9) vs. Antonio Nieves (117.8)
  • Uriah Hall (198.6) vs. Le’Veon Bell (197.6)
  • Chris Avila (183.3) vs. Doctor Mike 182.6)

PRELIMS:

  • Jeremiah Milton (248.2) vs. Quintin Sumpter (219.6)
  • Ogleidis Suarez (168.9) vs. Shadasia Green (169.2)
  • Danny Barrios Flores (122.5) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. (120.2)
  • Adrian Rodriguez (123) vs. Dominique Griffin (122.3)
  • Eliezer Silva (155.7) vs. Anthony Hannah (162.7)**

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

