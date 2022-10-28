Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in results: Headliners hit marks in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fighter weigh-ins, where the headliners hit their marks.
In the main event, YouTube star Jake Paul boxes former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in an eight-round bout. Also on the card, former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and ex-NFL standout Le’Veon Bell meet in a four-round professional boxing bout.
The weigh-ins took place at the Desert Diamond Arena and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 p.m. ET. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.
Complete weigh-in results included:
MAIN CARD:
- Jake Paul (186.5) vs. Anderson Silva (186.1)
- Ashton Sylve (132.4) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (132.5)
- Alexandro Santiago (117.9) vs. Antonio Nieves (117.8)
- Uriah Hall (198.6) vs. Le’Veon Bell (197.6)
- Chris Avila (183.3) vs. Doctor Mike 182.6)
PRELIMS:
- Jeremiah Milton (248.2) vs. Quintin Sumpter (219.6)
- Ogleidis Suarez (168.9) vs. Shadasia Green (169.2)
- Danny Barrios Flores (122.5) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. (120.2)
- Adrian Rodriguez (123) vs. Dominique Griffin (122.3)
- Eliezer Silva (155.7) vs. Anthony Hannah (162.7)**
