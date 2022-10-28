RB James Conner to miss third straight game with injured ribs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jess Root
It appears that Eno Benjamin will be the Arizona Cardinals’ starting running for the third game in a row. Starting running back James Conner has been ruled out of the team’s Week 8 road game against the Minnesota Vikings, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after Friday’s practice.

Conner was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was not seen in the open part of Friday’s practice.

Conner missed the previous two games with injured ribs.

So far this season, Conner has 54 rushing attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per carry in five games, all starts. He also has caught 14 passes for 103 yards.

Benjamin, starting in Conner’s place last week, had 92 rushing yards and a touchdown.

