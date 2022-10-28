Read full article on original website
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke with the media on Wednesday morning about starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the man he's been replacing through the first two months of the season, the suspended Deshaun Watson. Berry confirmed that Watson will be starting under center when first eligible, in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, but it's not due to poor performance from Brissett.
Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game suspension ends, general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August...
Bang or whimper? Saturday marks start to November slate, which hasn't treated Texas kindly of late
November marks the beginning of the stretch run of the college football season. It’s where teams either prove themselves as being a step above conference mates, or bow out of title contention after losses and shift efforts toward making a better postseason bowl. In the Big 12, it’s the month that typically contains the final four regular season games on a team’s schedule, as it does this year.
Southeastern Conference unveils 2023 men’s basketball preseason All-SEC teams
As the college basketball season approaches in less than a week, the 2023 All-SEC first- and second-team preseason selections have been selected by the conference coaches. The list is headlined by a number of freshmen, transfers and plenty returning talent from last season’s top teams who hope to build on previous success.
