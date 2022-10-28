AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results

Read full article on original website
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s...
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October’sBest’s Review looks at the. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Raffles Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Raffles’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Trawick International Wins 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year. The award-winning innovation is focused on high-altitude climbers and can be found in. Trawick International's. SafeTreker,...
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
Solera Participating in Panel Discussion at Connected Claims USA 2022
Panel focused on digitizing Direct Repair Program claims process. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, will join insurance industry leaders at. Connected Claims USA. 2022 for a panel discussion on redesigning and digitizing the auto Direct Repair Program (DRP) claims process. Solera. Vice President of Industry...
Space Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allianz, Hiscox, Munich Re
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Space Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Space Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Emma Is Making Life Insurance Easier With Their Advanced Insurance Platform
Emma is working hard to make life insurance more accessible and easier to obtain for everyone with their affordable online platform. The advanced insurance company has worked with thousands of customers to find the perfect life insurance plans. Choosing the right life insurance can be an overwhelming process. Knowing when...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for dynamically generating optimal routes for vehicle operation management (USPTO 11466997): State Fram Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, Joseph Robert ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “It is well known to use vehicles for delivery of cargo, including persons and items. Newer methods of transporting such cargo are being implemented, such as ride-sharing and businesses contracting with third parties for package delivery. However, current systems require users to pick and choose discrete jobs. For example, a driver for a ride-share service seeks individual persons (or groups thereof) to provide rides to. Likewise, third-party delivery contractors accept individual delivery jobs. Current systems do not provide users with any strategies for maximizing revenue. Accordingly, it is left up to users to attempt to maximize their revenue, time, and/or other resources as they choose individual jobs or tasks. Moreover, many known systems may limit or place restrictions on concurrent jobs, such that users accept consecutive jobs and may be deprived of the advantages (in time and revenue) of concurrent jobs.”
COWEN INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The discussion contains forward-looking statements, which involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. (the "2021 Form 10-K") and in Item 1A of...
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using primary and redundant devices for detecting falls (USPTO 11468758): Aetna Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kurfirst, Dwayne (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11468758, is. Aetna Inc. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Reports Outline Crop Insurance Study Results from Babes-Bolyai University (Machine Learning Models for Predicting Romanian Farmers’ Purchase of Crop Insurance): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Cluj Napoca,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Considering the large size of the agricultural sector in. Romania. , increasing the crop insurance adoption rate and identifying the factors that drive adoption can present a...
Bright Health insurer will discontinue individual and family coverage in Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Bright Health will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act markets across the country, including. About 300,000 people in the state will be affected, with the majority of them in. South Florida. . The retreat from the individual and family plans...
CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors. The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and. SEC. filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements,...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and the Law Offices of Sean K. Collins, Announce Investigation of Cigna Group Insurance (now New York Life)’s Handling of Long-Term Care Insurance Claims
Families who have experienced a denial of assisted living facility coverage for their loved ones are encouraged to contact us. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“GPM”), a leading national consumer rights law firm, along with the. Law Offices of Sean K. Collins. (“SKC”) a leading national insurance benefits law firm, today...
American Property Casualty Insurance: The Ten-Year Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Underscores the Need for Flood Insurance & Increased Investment in Resiliency
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) today released the following statement on the ten-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, which can be attributed to. Don Griffin. , department vice president of policy, research, and international at APCIA. "Ten years ago on. October 29. , Superstorm Sandy brought widespread devastation across...
Studies from Guizhou University Yield New Data on Agricultural Insurance (The Influence of the Peer Effect on Farmers’ Agricultural Insurance Decision: Evidence from the Survey Data of the Karst Region in China): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Low insurance participation rate and low willingness to insure among farmers have always been major problems in the sustainable development of agricultural insurance in. China. . This paper attempts to...
