AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results

-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, Joseph Robert ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “It is well known to use vehicles for delivery of cargo, including persons and items. Newer methods of transporting such cargo are being implemented, such as ride-sharing and businesses contracting with third parties for package delivery. However, current systems require users to pick and choose discrete jobs. For example, a driver for a ride-share service seeks individual persons (or groups thereof) to provide rides to. Likewise, third-party delivery contractors accept individual delivery jobs. Current systems do not provide users with any strategies for maximizing revenue. Accordingly, it is left up to users to attempt to maximize their revenue, time, and/or other resources as they choose individual jobs or tasks. Moreover, many known systems may limit or place restrictions on concurrent jobs, such that users accept consecutive jobs and may be deprived of the advantages (in time and revenue) of concurrent jobs.”

