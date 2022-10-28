ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Nationally, Republicans extend their lead in House, but Alaska could end up in the Democrat minority

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
Republicans are gaining even more ground over Democrats in national congressional races, according to a new USA Today poll conducted on behalf of the mainstream newspaper by Suffolk University.

The poll found that Republicans are winning over Democrats 49-45. The same poll in July showed Democrats leading 44-40.

Undecided voters are flocking toward GOP candidates in the final stretch of the campaign, surpassing support of Democrats, USA Today wrote. The poll used a generic ballot that named parties, but not individual candidates.

If accurate, the chance of the Republican Party candidates taking control of the House of Representatives has significance for Alaska. Alaska’s current representative in Congress, Mary Peltola, is a Nancy Pelosi-style Democrat who would be in the minority in January, when the new Congress is sworn in.

Peltola is in the race to win the two-year seat and is contending with Republicans Nick Begich, Sarah Palin, and Libertarian Chris Bye. Polls are showing that only Begich has the chance of beating Peltola, and Palin appears to have run out of campaign cash for the final push. Peltola has millions of dollars from Outside interests who hope to pull her over the line to put Alaska in the Democrat column.

Alaska voted over 60 percent for conservatives in the special election in August that ended up electing Peltola to finish the term of the late Congressman Don Young. Alaska’s new ranked choice voting brought the Democrat into power in a Republican-favored state.

Other findings from the USA Today poll:

  • The abortion issue resonates more strongly with women than men, and it is contributing to an enormous gender gap among independent voters.
  • Independent women favor the Democratic candidate by 11 points, 51%-40%. Independent men support the Republican candidate by 22 points, 57%-35%.
  • Biden’s job rating has improved slightly since July. Some 44% approve of the job he’s doing as president; 53% disapprove. In July, it was 39%-56%.

Also this week, the University of Virginia Center for Politics said Republicans officially have enough Congressional races in the “lean Republican” category to take the 218 seats needed for a majority. In other words, Republicans can lose all of the “toss up” races and still take the majority in the House.

eric
4d ago

We will be fine just don’t rank and democrats or murkowski don’t give them any rank and they will go no where but home

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

