(NEXSTAR) – An outfit may not be the first thing most people think of before heading to the polls, but a misstep while dressing could jeopardize one’s vote. All states have some restrictions when it comes to voting in person, and most states have rules about actively campaigning within a certain distance of a polling place. Some states, however, have extended that rule to include a dress code.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO