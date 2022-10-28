ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WBTV

Ongoing feud leads to shots fired, charges filed in Gold Hill

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and a juvenile face charges after a shooting incident in Gold Hill on Monday. Rowan County deputies say they were called to an address on Liberty Road just before 3:30 p.m. A resident called to report that someone had driven to their home and fired shots at them.
GOLD HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots October 29th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX8 News

Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
WBTV

Man sentenced to prison in Stony Point double murder

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One of the three people arrested in connection with a double homicide in Alexander County has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Adam Thomas Morgan was sentenced to 18-23 years in prison – with credit for time served – for his role in the deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy and Mark Jefferson Furey.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in NC home, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Rockingham County.
LEXINGTON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville police searching for missing teen

Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Oct. 16-22

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. Novant Health Harborside Pediatrics, Novant Medical Group, Inc., Iredell County. Sagittarian Ways Soaps, Jennifer Sterling, Iredell County. ChristieJ Photography, Crystal Spencer, Iredell County. B’s Tools, Durant Consulting, Inc., Iredell County. Piedmont...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

