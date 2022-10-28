Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
WBTV
Ongoing feud leads to shots fired, charges filed in Gold Hill
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and a juvenile face charges after a shooting incident in Gold Hill on Monday. Rowan County deputies say they were called to an address on Liberty Road just before 3:30 p.m. A resident called to report that someone had driven to their home and fired shots at them.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
WBTV
Man sentenced to prison in Stony Point double murder
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One of the three people arrested in connection with a double homicide in Alexander County has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Adam Thomas Morgan was sentenced to 18-23 years in prison – with credit for time served – for his role in the deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy and Mark Jefferson Furey.
WBTV
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars. According to the...
cbs17
Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in NC home, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Rockingham County.
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville police searching for missing teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
WBTV
Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.
Belmont police respond to armed robbery at credit union
BELMONT, N.C. — An armed robbery was reported Monday afternoon at the State Employee’s Credit Union in Belmont, police said. At 1:23 p.m., a man went into the bank on Wilkinson Boulevard wearing a black hoodie, face mask and sweatpants, along with a blue fanny pack. The robber...
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
TikTok video shows biker yelling racial slur at another driver in Gastonia
Police in Gastonia said they're aware of a video making the rounds on social media showing a biker yelling a racial slur at another driver.
Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 16-22
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. Novant Health Harborside Pediatrics, Novant Medical Group, Inc., Iredell County. Sagittarian Ways Soaps, Jennifer Sterling, Iredell County. ChristieJ Photography, Crystal Spencer, Iredell County. B’s Tools, Durant Consulting, Inc., Iredell County. Piedmont...
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Multiple guns stolen from Yadkinville gun store, surveillance video shows
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves drove into a Piedmont Triad gun store and stole multiple guns overnight. The manager of Foothills Firearms says that around 1 a.m. on Monday, someone drove into the store and stole ten handguns. According to the manager, the thieves were in and out quickly, probably less than a minute. He […]
Driver charged after crash kills 1, critically injures another in Watauga County, troopers say
VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 […]
Overturned tractor-trailer carrying live chickens prompts closure on Highway 64 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Highway 64 in Burke County is closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and went off the road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Case Farms truck was carrying a few hundred live chickens on US 64 between Conley and Fisher Davis Road near Morganton before it turned over around 7:30 a.m.
WBTV
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring SpongeBob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities. Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S....
Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say
CHARLOTTE — An innocent bystander has been seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard gunfire along The Plaza around 6:15 p.m. Police said a woman was driving near E. 34th St. when...
Comments / 0