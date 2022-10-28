Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
PAWS Shelter Operations & Facilities Manager - Driggs, Teton Valley
Since 1999, PAWS has been the number one nonprofit animal welfare and pet social service provider for the greater Teton area; including Teton County WY, Teton County ID, and Star Valley. In addition to owning and operating our open-admission animal shelter in Driggs ID, PAWS supports our local communities and...
buckrail.com
Teton Rental now offers Maverick Horse Trailers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Maverick horse trailers are top quality craftsmanship and built to last. What better way to treat the horse people and your furry friends than with a Maverick Horse Trailer! These trailers come in both steel and aluminum, you can go from the base model steel trailer all the way to the deluxe model aluminum. Coming in 2, 3, and 4 horse trailers these are perfect trailers to haul into the backcountry for a trail ride, go into the park and enjoy the views on horseback, or just take them to the arena for some relaxing riding. Let’s not forget to put on some accessories as well Maverick horse trailers has numerous accessories that can make life easier. Teton Rental can help you find the right fit for what you are looking for in a horse trailer, with years of experience hauling horses around the area we can get you pointed in the right direction.
buckrail.com
The sky is falling on Jackson Hole housing; here’s how we fix it
JACKSON, Wyo. — For decades, the Jackson Hole community has been rightfully worried about housing for the rank and file while “billionaires kick out the millionaires.” However, the pandemic accelerated a crisis unfolding in slow motion through several factors largely reversible through policy, said Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner.
buckrail.com
Winter parking restrictions begin today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter parking restrictions go into effect today, Nov. 1. The Town of Jackson prohibits parking on all streets and alleys between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from today until April 15 to allow for snow removal and winter street operations. Enforcement will take place every morning during these dates, regardless of whether or not it snows.
buckrail.com
Expect delays between Coal Creek and Idaho State Line beginning Nov. 1
WILSON, Wyo. — Jorgensen Geotechnical will be performing drilling investigation operations on the eastbound lane of Wyoming 22 between the Idaho State Line and Coal Creek trailhead beginning tomorrow, Nov. 1, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Friday. According to the release, work will take place intermittently throughout the...
buckrail.com
Take advantage of fall cleanup this week
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week the Town of Jackson has offered services to help with residents’ fall cleanup. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will be hosting a pumpkin drop n’ smash at the Rodeo Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 4. From 4-6 p.m. residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins will be dropped from an aerial latter, and aim for targets below.
buckrail.com
SPET by SPET: Senior assisted living
JACKSON, Wyo. — While there are a number of housing-related SPET items on the ballot, one item stands alone; funding for the planning of a senior assisted living center in Teton County. This was the final SPET item added to the ballot, and if passed, would be used to...
buckrail.com
Central Wyoming College plans for permanent campus location
JACKSON, Wyo. — What makes a community vibrant and thriving? It’s people and their opportunity to achieve their goals and dreams in their hometown. Whether Jackson has been home for one year or 88 years, the folks that live here and plant roots care deeply about this valley and its future.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Your Jack-o-lantern’s!
JACKSON, Wyo. — From wildlife and landscape-inspired pumpkins to classic spooky carvings, Buckrail readers got into the spirit this year with impressive jack-o-lanterns to celebrate the season. And while Halloween has passed, the pumpkin fun isn’t over just yet. This Friday, Nov. 4, residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 1-7, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with a quick round of snow expected in the Tetons while the valley will see little to no accumulation. A strong storm system will impact the area on Friday night and Saturday with heavy snow possible. This will kick off an active pattern with additional storms likely through next week.
buckrail.com
Nonprofit partners collaborate on a community-wide Dia de los Muertos Celebration
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center is excited to celebrate the second community-wide Dia de Los Muertos holiday with 14 local social service, faith, and arts organizations. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a festive multi-day holiday, originating in Mexico, during which family and friends gather to joyfully remember friends and family members who have died. One favorite Día de los Muertos tradition is the creation of ofrendas (home altars) with the favorite food and beverages of the departed.
buckrail.com
Teton County to offer free suicide prevention community education night
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members are invited to attend a free community education event focused on suicide prevention this Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the 4-H building in Miller Park. The event will help individuals learn about suicide prevention fundamentals, gatekeeper training, lethal means counseling...
buckrail.com
Vote for our middle class
JACKSON, Wyo. — Everyone has a housing story. In this community, it’s likely you also know the housing stories of your friends, your colleagues and your child’s favorite teacher. Many of these stories focus on our community’s housing challenges, but some are housing success stories: people and families who have lived and worked in this community finally being able to put down roots in a home of their own.
buckrail.com
Sustainability Series: What the Inflation Reduction Act means for you
JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you heard about the unprecedented climate and energy funds that were approved on August 7? Curious about what the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) means for you? Join us to learn more about funding available for transportation and energy projects through the Inflation Reduction act along with local transportation and energy SPET Ballot Items.
Comments / 0