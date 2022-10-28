ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Kim Reynolds, Brenna Bird 'Back the Blue'

As lawlessness ramps up around the country, it’s important that we elect leaders who uphold the law here in Iowa. We’ve seen the dangerous and heartbreaking consequences of cities and states that pursue soft on crime policies and push anti-law enforcement rhetoric. This is why Attorney General Tom Miller and gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear are the wrong choices if we want to ensure Iowa’s communities are safe.
Sioux City Journal

Gift cards: Use 'em before you (inevitably) lose 'em

SIOUX CITY -- Prior to 2014, lost or forgotten gift card funds in the state of Iowa would, after a period of five years, be turned over to the state treasurer's office as unclaimed property so that the owner could be located through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. "And of...
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana

The Nebraska-born mountain lion rolled into its new Indiana home Friday afternoon like a rock star — with an entourage. Three Illinois conservation officers. An Illinois state biologist. Two federal hunters. “He was brought here by quite a caravan,” said Joe Taft, founder of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center...
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
Sioux City Journal

NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Hartington Cedar Catholic begins bid for state title

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington Cedar Catholic returns to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament this week looking for the school's third state championship. Cedar Catholic, the seven seed, opens tournament play at 1 p.m. Thursday with a Class D1 quarter-final match against second seed Cambridge at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cedar Catholic...
