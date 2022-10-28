ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say

By Keymonte Avery
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wg4I6_0iqTTzV600

MANDEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.

According to MPD, around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded to a call at a RA Shop in the 2100 block of Florida Street. Allegedly, two unidentified males wearing face masks entered the business armed with knives, demanding money and merchandise.

Teen dies, another hospitalized from drug overdoses in Lafourche Parish

If anyone has information related to the crime, please contact the Mandeville Police Department CID at 985-626-9711.

This is an ongoing investigation.

