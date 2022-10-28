ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report

An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward wins temporary halt to record turnover

ARIZONA, USA — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is temporarily blocking the turnover of phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party to the. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is temporarily blocking the turnover of phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kagan's order Wednesday evening paused anything from happening while an emergency appeal by GOP state chair Kelli Ward is under consideration by the high court.
Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

PHOENIX — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a ruling requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party's leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling issued over the weekend by a divided three-judge panel...
Pakistan's Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation.
Pelosi Suspect Was on ‘Suicide Mission,’ Targeted Other Pols: Court Docs

Daniel DePape, the man accused of viciously attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after breaking into their San Francisco home last week, told police he was on a “suicide mission,” according to a Tuesday court filing obtained by the Associated Press.The 42-year-old, who entered a plea of not guilty to all state charges in an initial court appearance earlier on Tuesday, also allegedly had plans to target other local and federal officials, as well as their family members.This is a breaking story and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Danish election heading toward nail-biting finish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen’s Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election Tuesday but it was unclear whether the center-left bloc that backs her government in Parliament would retain its majority. With 97% of votes counted, the center-left bloc was...
