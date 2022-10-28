Daniel DePape, the man accused of viciously attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after breaking into their San Francisco home last week, told police he was on a “suicide mission,” according to a Tuesday court filing obtained by the Associated Press.The 42-year-old, who entered a plea of not guilty to all state charges in an initial court appearance earlier on Tuesday, also allegedly had plans to target other local and federal officials, as well as their family members.This is a breaking story and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.

