West Ridge Man Killed Shop Clerk In Attempted Robbery And Dropped His Phone At Crime Scene, Officials Say

Former funeral home employee accused of forging $400K in checks
Correction: It was originally reported that Anderson wrote $166,000 in fraudulent checks. Records now show he forged approximately $400,000 worth of checks over an 18-month span. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will be in court Tuesday after police say he wrote himself more than $400,000 in fraudulent checks from a Memphis funeral home. Mario Anderson […]
Teen arrested shortly after couple carjacked in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — It didn’t take long for police to find the car taken from a couple at gunpoint in Midtown on Saturday. Twenty minutes after the carjacking in the 405 block of South Cleveland Street, officers located the stolen Prius and took an 18-year-old into custody. Police say Christoph Boyd was one of four […]
Suspect charged with first-degree murder in deadly quadruple shooting near East Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a quadruple shooting in East Memphis left one man dead and injured three others. On Oct. 30, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Park Avenue, where they found a man lying facedown in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
Suspect stole vehicle, wrecked, and resisted arrest, reports say
A suspect faces a felony terroristic threatening charge along with a list of other charges after a report says he wrecked a stolen vehicle, left the scene, then fled from officers and resisted arrest before finally being taken into custody. It happened on October 30. Initially, at about 2:27 AM,...
Freedom Prep parent accused of threatening to shoot school officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis school was put on lockdown after a parent allegedly threatened to shoot a school security officer Friday afternoon. Not long before school let out for the day, a parent and a school security guard at Freedom Preparatory Academy on Millbranch got into a disagreement. The report says the student’s mother got upset because […]
2 men wanted after Halloween shooting and robbery in Cordova, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the robbery happened in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. That robbery...
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
Teenager injured following shooting at Walgreens, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is injured after a shooting at Walgreens, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened around 10:21 p.m. at 3177 Perkins Road. A 13-year-old boy victim was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition, police said. There is no suspect information at this...
Woman in critical condition following shooting on Griggs Avenue, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is hurt after a shooting on Griggs Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 7:34 pm at 2132 Griggs Avenue. A woman was found and taken to Regional one hospital in critical condition, according to MPD. Police said a...
Two men shot, rushed to hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital after a Halloween shooting in Memphis, according to police. Memphis Police said the gunfire rang out on Gilford Drive around 5:30 p.m. Both of those men were taken to Regional One Hospital, one critically injured and the other in...
6 killed, at least 11 injured over Halloween weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six people were killed and at least 11 people were injured in Memphis over Halloween weekend. “Who passed the law to let everybody have guns. The one who did that, that’s who I blame,” said the father of one of the victims. It’s a nightmare that’s turned into horror on the streets of […]
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least one person is dead after an early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a vehicle caught fire after a crash Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A social media post from the Jonesboro Police...
Man shoots ex-gf’s car several times after breakup, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting a woman’s car several times at an intersection. On Sep. 16, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call near Mt Moriah Road and Hickory Hill Road. A woman told police that it was her birthday,...
WMPD searching for suspect after woman found dead in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shots fired call Saturday night. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. They found the woman underneath the carport and said she had been shot. EMS was called to the location, but […]
One dead, three others injured after shooting near East Memphis businesses, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were shot in an East Memphis shooting overnight. At approximately 2:15 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later...
Convicted felon shoots and robs cousin at family funeral, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is behind bars again after allegedly shooting and robbing his cousin at a family funeral. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting victim at Regional One’s ER on July 27. The victim was taken directly into surgery and...
2 teens carjack man giving one of them a ride, police say
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested for hiding in a bush, then stealing a service driver’s vehicle. On Oct. 22 at approximately 12:30 AM, Millington Police responded to the area of Montgomery Road and Rockford Road, in relation to an armed carjacking. When officers arrived, a man...
Memphis Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
A manhunt is on for a driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Memphis, police said. Officers arrived just after 7 p.m. Thursday to Thomas Street near Marsh Avenue and found a man had been struck by a car that left the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Accused carjacker targets two victims just minutes apart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman faced some scary moments when she was forced to outrun two people trying to steal her car in Hickory Hill. Police say the pair didn’t get her vehicle but were able to carjack another driver minutes later. Keytaveyon Bell, 20, was locked up this week after both victims identified […]
