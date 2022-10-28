Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses
Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
After near-miss incidents with highway workers in Brown County, Sheriff to focus on work zones
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists may see an increase in law enforcement around Brown County work zones, as a new effort focusing on work zone safety is set to launch. According to the Brown County Highway Department, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers in 2022. All four of the incidents were reportedly drive-offs.
wearegreenbay.com
Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
Fox11online.com
Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
wearegreenbay.com
Additional competency exam granted for Green Bay woman accused of murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another competency exam has been granted for a Green Bay woman who is accused of murdering and dismembering a man in February. Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court again on Tuesday, November 1. The last time the 24-year-old was in court was to change her plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect early in September.
wearegreenbay.com
Teenager from Milwaukee dies in Green Bay hit-and-run crash that closed W. Mason for 12 hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The deadly crash that closed West Mason Street for around 12 hours is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Green Bay Police Department released more information on the deadly hit-and-run on West Mason Street. On October 30 around 7:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 1200 block of West Mason Street for a reported crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
wtaq.com
Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 54 reopens after active situation was resolved safely, law enforcement says
SUNDAY, 10/30/22 – 5:55 p.m. ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘active situation’ that closed down a section of WIS 54 for part of Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
WBAY Green Bay
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
seehafernews.com
Building to be Razed Following Manitowoc Warehouse Fire
We have some answers now for several questions arising from last Wednesday morning’s big warehouse fire in Manitowoc. Fire Chief Todd Blaser tells reporters the cause of the fire in a building at 102 Revere Drive remains under investigation but he doesn’t suspect any criminal activity caused it.
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Residents Rally Around Bonfire Explosion Victims
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Shawano County Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate a bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove two weeks ago that injured dozens of Pulaski High School students and recent graduates. Four students remain hospitalized as a result of that explosion, and now the...
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Nature can be here today, but may not be tomorrow’: A dozen monarchs being sent from Appleton to Texas
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is doing all that he can to help boost the monarch butterfly population in northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 caught up with Jack Voight in Appleton where a dozen monarch butterflies were being prepped and carefully sent to Texas. “The idea is that nature...
