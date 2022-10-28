ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses

Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After near-miss incidents with highway workers in Brown County, Sheriff to focus on work zones

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists may see an increase in law enforcement around Brown County work zones, as a new effort focusing on work zone safety is set to launch. According to the Brown County Highway Department, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers in 2022. All four of the incidents were reportedly drive-offs.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Additional competency exam granted for Green Bay woman accused of murder, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another competency exam has been granted for a Green Bay woman who is accused of murdering and dismembering a man in February. Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court again on Tuesday, November 1. The last time the 24-year-old was in court was to change her plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect early in September.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
MANITOWOC, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
MERRILL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Building to be Razed Following Manitowoc Warehouse Fire

We have some answers now for several questions arising from last Wednesday morning’s big warehouse fire in Manitowoc. Fire Chief Todd Blaser tells reporters the cause of the fire in a building at 102 Revere Drive remains under investigation but he doesn’t suspect any criminal activity caused it.
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Pulaski Residents Rally Around Bonfire Explosion Victims

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Shawano County Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate a bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove two weeks ago that injured dozens of Pulaski High School students and recent graduates. Four students remain hospitalized as a result of that explosion, and now the...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
ONEIDA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy