AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
Space Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allianz, Hiscox, Munich Re
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Space Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Space Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Raffles Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Raffles’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030
By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
AON PLC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, health, and wealth solutions. Through our experience, global reach, and comprehensive analytics, we are better able to help clients meet rapidly changing, increasingly complex, and interconnected challenges. We are committed to accelerating innovation to address unmet and evolving client needs, so that our clients are better informed, better advised, and able to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Management is focused on strengthening.
How a Diesel Shortage Could Cripple the U.S. Economy
"We're going to see [prices] move considerably higher," an expert told Newsweek. "And those prices could be anywhere broadly between $5 and $7 [a gallon]."
Truth About Cars
Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply
Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
California could soon become the world’s fourth largest economy. As the governor is fond of saying, “Eat your heart out, Texas.”
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Trawick International Wins 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year. The award-winning innovation is focused on high-altitude climbers and can be found in. Trawick International's. SafeTreker,...
Solera Participating in Panel Discussion at Connected Claims USA 2022
Panel focused on digitizing Direct Repair Program claims process. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, will join insurance industry leaders at. Connected Claims USA. 2022 for a panel discussion on redesigning and digitizing the auto Direct Repair Program (DRP) claims process. Solera. Vice President of Industry...
Plymouth Rock Assurance Ranked 10th in Forbes’ America’s Best Insurance Companies 2023, Among Other Industry Accolades
Company executives slated to speak at several notable insurance industry events. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- proudly announces its string of continued recognition with insurance industry honors fromForbes, NU PropertyCasualty360 and. The Insurance Library Association of Boston. . Plymouth Rock Celebrates Industry Recognition. Plymouth Rock Assurance. was ranked 10th among 35 insurers in...
Fourth increase of 0.75 points in the price of money in the U.S. forecast
Inflation in the United States shows no reliable indicators of moderating, global economic agents are discounting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce an increase in the price of money of 0.75 percentage points, for the fourth consecutive increase from that level, this Wednesday. Victor Ceja, chief economist at Valmex, explained that the Fed has a dual…
freightwaves.com
Shipping rates are no longer plunging. Is ‘new normal’ near?
Ocean shipping spot rate indexes are still falling. But after months of steep declines, they’re dropping much less rapidly than before. It could be just a temporary plateau before the next leg down. Or it could be something more significant: the first sign of the market bottom, the post-pandemic “new normal.”
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for dynamically generating optimal routes for vehicle operation management (USPTO 11466997): State Fram Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, Joseph Robert ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “It is well known to use vehicles for delivery of cargo, including persons and items. Newer methods of transporting such cargo are being implemented, such as ride-sharing and businesses contracting with third parties for package delivery. However, current systems require users to pick and choose discrete jobs. For example, a driver for a ride-share service seeks individual persons (or groups thereof) to provide rides to. Likewise, third-party delivery contractors accept individual delivery jobs. Current systems do not provide users with any strategies for maximizing revenue. Accordingly, it is left up to users to attempt to maximize their revenue, time, and/or other resources as they choose individual jobs or tasks. Moreover, many known systems may limit or place restrictions on concurrent jobs, such that users accept consecutive jobs and may be deprived of the advantages (in time and revenue) of concurrent jobs.”
Ahoy! Brings Innovative Boating Insurance Product to California
Boaters from all across the Golden State will now be able to protect themselves and their vessels with tech-powered policies designed by boaters for boaters. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in. California. who can take advantage of policies that...
Emma Is Making Life Insurance Easier With Their Advanced Insurance Platform
Emma is working hard to make life insurance more accessible and easier to obtain for everyone with their affordable online platform. The advanced insurance company has worked with thousands of customers to find the perfect life insurance plans. Choosing the right life insurance can be an overwhelming process. Knowing when...
Reports Outline Crop Insurance Study Results from Babes-Bolyai University (Machine Learning Models for Predicting Romanian Farmers’ Purchase of Crop Insurance): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Cluj Napoca,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Considering the large size of the agricultural sector in. Romania. , increasing the crop insurance adoption rate and identifying the factors that drive adoption can present a...
Higher Natural Gas Prices Coming to South Dakota Customers
As we switch our thermostats from cool to heat this fall, get ready to pay more to heat your home. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is advising natural gas customers in the state to prepare for rising prices in the coming months. The PUC isn't saying home much...
