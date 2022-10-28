Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Five people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County just south of Austin Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 44-year old Jessica Marie Gerereo of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 and attempted to turn eastbound onto 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township at approximately 9:18 p.m. Saturday evening when her vehicle collided with a 2021 Toyota Venza being driven by 79-year old Mahlon Stanley Krueger of Austin, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester woman injured in car/deer collision on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Monday morning
A Rochester woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata being driven by 24-year old Arianna Marie Caddell of Rochester was southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Monday morning when her vehicle struck a deer near milepost 27 in Racine Township.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI, violating DANCO charges in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop in Mower County on November 1st, 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 35-year old William Michael Oleson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 72 months in prison for...
