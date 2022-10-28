Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Nashville notes: Maren Morris on ’ACL’, Jerry Lee Lewis’ funeral arrangements & more
Maren Morris‘ performance on Austin City Limits streams Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, David Malloy and the late Chips Moman were inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Sunday night. Carrie Underwood,Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and Vince Gill performed in honor of the inductees.
Stars, fans gather to honor life and legacy of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Thousands of people from around the world are in Nashville honoring the life of Loretta Lynn. A celebration of life and music was held Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to the country music legend, who died earlier this month. A long line wrapped around the Opry House property as eager fans paid their respects to the Coal Miner’s Daughter.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance
KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
Watch: U. of Tennessee 'security guard' blocking dance team suddenly joins routine, wows crowd
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A man disguised as a security guard at a college football game caught fans by surprise when he started blocking the dance team’s performance — only to suddenly do the routine with them and completely wow the crowd. The. Volunteers Dance Team shared a video...
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
Central High School Bobcats Band named Grand Champion at Alcoa festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday marked a big win for the Central High School Bobcats Band. The band won four awards at the 47th Alcoa Marching Band Festival. Those awards included: second place color guard, first place percussion, first place in class AA-1 and Grand Champion for small band division.
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
Pastor Emeritus the Reverend Herbert T. Brown, Guest Preacher for the 124th Homecoming of John Wesley UMC
The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John. Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert. T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist. Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th. Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John.
