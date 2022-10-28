ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Stars, fans gather to honor life and legacy of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Thousands of people from around the world are in Nashville honoring the life of Loretta Lynn. A celebration of life and music was held Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to the country music legend, who died earlier this month. A long line wrapped around the Opry House property as eager fans paid their respects to the Coal Miner’s Daughter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WSMV

TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
NASHVILLE, TN
wbtw.com

2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
GALLATIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy