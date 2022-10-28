Read full article on original website
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd
Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Elon Musk says Twitter under his ownership won’t be a ‘free-for-all hellscape’
Elon Musk is promising that Twitter won’t turn into a “hellscape” under this leadership. In an open letter to advertisers that was shared in the form of a tweet on Thursday, self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” Elon Musk shared some thoughts about what the future of free speech and advertising on Twitter would be, and it didn’t involve getting rid of 75% of the company.
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With many speculating why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, Musk shared several reasons Thursday for why he is doing the deal. What Happened: In...
Dogecoin soars as Elon Musk-Twitter acquisition saga winds down
The price of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is soaring as billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks to finalize his Twitter acquisition. Self-proclaimed Dogefather Elon Musk finalizing his purchase of Twitter has led to a rally for the memecoin, which has skyrocketed more than 14% to a 30-day high of about 8 cents over the past 24 hours.
Elon Musk Wants to Bring Down a Chinese Giant
Elon Musk has quickly gotten to work. The billionaire and new owner of Twitter (TWTR) wants to move fast to make his mark on the platform he considers the town square of our time. After dismissing Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and three other top executives, Musk wants to find an...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Investopedia
Binance Invests $500 Million in Musk's Twitter Takeover
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it invested $500 million as part of $500 million in Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), a small but significant move that fueled speculation the social media company could eventually be powered by blockchain technology. "We wired...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter after his takeover is complete
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump’s account and press ahead with staff cuts
Gizmodo
Twitter's Content Moderation Team Reportedly Unable to Work Amid Musk Takeover
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter—most recently, dissolving the company’s board and naming himself CEO. And amid the transition, the platform has apparently limited its own ability to police misinformation, just in time for the U.S. midterm elections. Musk and co. have reportedly barred most of the employees...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare
This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives
Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter on Thursday as he closed his $44 billion deal to take control of the mega social media company, the Washington Post reports. His first topic on the agenda was to fire several Twitter executives, according to three people who spoke with the Post on the condition of anonymity. A source familiar with the deal told CNN that Elon Musk has completed his deal to buy Twitter. Among those fired were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. The people also said that the...
Gizmodo
Elon Wants 'Peasants' to Get Verified on Twitter as Well... for $8 a Month
World’s richest man and newfound Twitter owner Elon Musk said that Twitter’s current verification ecosystem is somehow akin to a medieval caste system, and that the best way to fix that is to allow anyone to be Twitter Verified, as long as you got $8 in your wallet.
Engadget
Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign
Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
Top firm advises pausing Twitter ads after Musk takeover
This marks the largest group of advertisers calling for a halt in business with Twitter since Musk took over last Thursday.
The Verge
Elon Musk will let you pay $8 to be a verified ‘lord’ on Twitter
Elon Musk has announced that a new version of Twitter Blue will include some sort of verification accessible for $8 per month in the US, with the price “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.” He announced the shake-up of the premium service by saying that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.”
NASDAQ
From Twitter To The X App: Deciphering Musk's Vision For Web5 & Beyond
After months of back-and-forth, legal showdowns, and anticipation, Elon Musk now officially owns Web2’s largest microblogging platform, Twitter. The saga began back in April when Musk revealed his bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, amounting to roughly $44 billion. While everyone was initially skeptical of his intentions, mostly due to Musk’s known penchant for changing his mind, the deal has finally closed.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance Wants To Collaborate With Elon Musk on Running Twitter: Report
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is reportedly creating a new team to help tech billionaire Elon Musk incorporate blockchain technology into Twitter’s business model. According to a new report by Reuters, Binance is planning to help the business magnate determine how crypto assets could be integrated...
