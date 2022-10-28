Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
KESQ
‘The White Lotus’ relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience
“The White Lotus” hasn’t lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It’s an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.
tvinsider.com
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten on ‘Gutting’ Finale Shocker & Hopes for Season 2
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Tell Me Lies Season 1.]. In the final minutes of its first season, Tell Me Lies gets even messier than it was before. Among the big finale moments: Stephen (Jackson White) was driving the night Macy (Lily McInerny) died, detailed in flashbacks. Lucy (Grace Van Patten) could only watch as Stephen left a college party with his ex, Diana (Alicia Crowder), without even a glance in her direction. She then got drunk with Bree’s (Catherine Missal) boyfriend Evan (Branden Cook) and woke up in bed with him the next morning. And at the party in 2015, Lucy and Stephen reunited… and his fiancé, her (former) best friend, Lydia (Natalee Linez), joined them.
tvinsider.com
Jennifer Coolidge and ‘The White Lotus’ Cast on Season 2: ‘This Is a Dangerous World’ (VIDEO)
Luxury comes at a price. Season 2 of creator/writer Mike White’s genre-bending HBO murder mystery/social satire/bedroom farce begins similarly to its predecessor: the revelation that a guest at a five-star White Lotus resort chain property has died. This time, by drowning in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily. A new twist: there’s more than one dead body. Flashback to a week earlier with the arrival of guests, and so begins another intriguing story of who died, who did it, and why.
AOL Corp
Let’s Talk About That ‘White Lotus’ Season 1 Ending, Shall We?
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." HBO’s smash hit The White Lotus recently won big at the Emmys, taking home more gold men than any other series this year: 10 total! The series follows the wealthy guests and high-strung staff of a luxury resort, but the show is honestly less about what happens on vacation and more about the neuroses and emotional triggers guests pack in their carry-ons, crawling out to tango with those of other guests over a shared breakfast buffet.
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Meet the The White Lotus season 2 cast: who's who in the satire series
The White Lotus season 2 cast features plenty of new names as well as a couple of holdovers from the first season. Here’s who’s playing who in the new season.
Fans left shocked by Theo James scene in new episode of The White Lotus
Viewers have flooded to social media in astonishment over one of Theo James' scenes in the latest episode of The White Lotus. The HBO comedy murder mystery series returned last night (Sunday, 30 October) for its second season and it's already caused quite the stir as a result of a rather risqué scene.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
tvinsider.com
Jamie Lynn Spears & Other Celebs Go Through Hell in ‘Special Forces’ Training (VIDEO)
A group of celebrities, including Jamie Lynn Spears and former Spice Girl Mel B, are being pushed to the limit in the upcoming Fox reality competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In a newly released trailer (watch below) for the show, which is set to premiere with a...
tvinsider.com
Unpacking Clues in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Credits Sequence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and introducing viewers to a new set of privileged resort guests, staff, and even some local Sicilians in the Italy-based story. Helping set the tone for the season...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Here is the cast of 'The White Lotus' season 2 and where you might recognize them from
The resort-set HBO dramedy has returned to screens for a second season with a brand new cast, including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Tom Hollander.
msn.com
Watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max online – from wherever you are in the world
The White Lotus season 2 – the sequel to everyone's favourite parody of the super-rich – premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, 30th October. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible for US subscribers overseas to watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max from anywhere with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how to watch The White Lotus season 2 from wherever you are.
tvinsider.com
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as Spiritual NYPD Cop
A new kind of detective is coming to streaming. Peacock’s upcoming David. E. Kelley drama The Calling (formerly called The Missing) has shared its first trailer showing off its star-studded cast. Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) stars as NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, Peacocks (Scrubs) plays veteran cop Earl Malzone. But that’s just the main cast.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore
After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
