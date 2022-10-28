Read full article on original website
Tight end Jalin Conyers emerges as valuable weapon in Arizona State offense
Arizona State tight ends coach Juston Wood sat at the podium at the front of the media fielding questions about his position group after a breakout performance on Saturday against Colorado. Five minutes into the briefing a head peeked around the corner, then quickly disappeared. It was that of Jalin Conyers, about whom Wood was speak. Wood departed and newly-minted starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet took his turn. As he left Conyers was front and center. ...
The Process: How the College Football Playoff picks the Top 4 teams
In the fall of 2014, the first-ever College Football Playoff became a reality, forever changing the sport. But how does the system work in practice? Let's take a look at how the CFP selects the Top 25 rankings and the final four teams every football season. College Football Playoff process"Composed ...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan: 49ers with CMC are Eagles' biggest NFC threat
The Philadelphia Eagles are not messing around. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have learned that the hard way as Philadelphia has cruised to a perfect 7-0 start. Philadelphia is the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team, and has been since...
NBC Sports
Bengals promote Trenton Irwin, Domenique Davis for Monday night’s game
The Bengals ruled out a pair of wide receivers for Monday night’s game against the Browns and they added a healthy one to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of kickoff. Trenton Irwin got the call to join the team for the AFC North matchup. Ja'Marr Chase...
NBC Sports
Eventual challenge for the Bears will be to extend Chase Claypool’s contract
After the 2022 regular season ends, new Bear receiver Chase Claypool becomes eligible for a new contract. He’ll likely want one. Signed through 2023, the Bears surely didn’t trade for Claypool without a plan for keeping him. He’s not part of an effort to go all-in for the current season. He’s a building block for next year and beyond, a guy with whom they can get acquainted for the rest of 2022 before the real work starts, in 2023.
NBC Sports
Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain
Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports
CMC discreetly warmed up arm before throwing TD pass
Throughout the 49ers' preparation for their Week 8 clash against Los Angeles, newcomer Christian McCaffrey knew coach Kyle Shanahan might try to surprise the Rams by dialing up the halfback-option throw. When game day at SoFi Stadium arrived, McCaffrey didn't want to go into the contest with his arm cold....
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers got away with 'highway robbery' in CMC trade
The 49ers might need to add a ski mask into their game-day ensemble following Christian McCaffrey’s unreal showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Because after the newly acquired running back dashed, jumped and even threw his way all over SoFi Stadium in San Francisco’s 31-14 win, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner believes the 49ers pulled off quite the heist in the McCaffrey deal.
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports
Report: Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant
At 1-6 and with the league’s worst defense, the Lions have made a move on their coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant joined the Detroit staff when head coach Dan Campbell...
NBC Sports
What Gould jokingly claims Ramsey said during brief skirmish
INGLEWOOD -- The rivalry between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams exists in all phases of the game, even on special teams, as was seen in Sunday’s 31-14 49ers win at SoFi Stadium. Rarely does a kicker get into a physical altercation with an opposing team member, but...
