Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19,...
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again this week
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday. Jon Hilsenrath, a senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, discussed why and what this move means for the U.S. economy.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Can you boost your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?
There was no jackpot winner Monday night, so the Powerball grand prize has jumped up to $1.2 billion. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Mark Glickman, Ph.D., a senior lecturer in statistics at Harvard University, about what your odds of winning really are and what to know before you buy your tickets.
U.S. charges former heavyweight boxer with trafficking over $1 billion worth of cocaine
The Department of Justice on Monday charged a former professional heavyweight boxer with trafficking over 20 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion through U.S. ports, most of which was from what prosecutors in 2019 called "one of the largest drug seizures in United States history." Goran Gogic, 43,...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
'Extremely rare' first-edition US Constitution could fetch $30 million
(CNN) -- An "extremely rare" first-edition copy of the US Constitution will go under the hammer in New York next month, with Sotheby's auction house expecting bids up to $30 million.Produced ahead of the historic Constitutional Convention of 1787, it is among just 13 of the original printed texts known to have survived — and one of only two still in private hands, the auction house said in a press release Tuesday.The announcement comes less than a year after the only other privately-held copy fetched a record $43.2 million at auction. The November sale, also held in New York, saw...
On The Money — Bracing for another Fed rate hike
The Fed has another major interest rate hike in the works, but that could mark the peak of its increases. We’ll also look at President Biden taking aim at oil companies and the Supreme Court shielding former President Trump’s tax records from the House. 🗳️ But first, catch up on the five races that will decide control of the…
Judge grants continuance in case against Army physician, Maryland doctor indicted of providing Russia with medical information
BALTIMORE - A federal judge has granted a continuance in the case against an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who have been indicted for conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine,. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and...
Former Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment," says there was no explicit prior plan to enter Capitol
Washington — A former Oath Keeper testified in court on Monday that he came to Washington, D.C. with other members of the far-right militia ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Graydon Young, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
Gov. DeSantis admin appeals in Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records fight
- Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is appealing a circuit-court order that required it to provide records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Administration attorneys filed a notice Monday that is a first step in asking the 1st District Court of Appeal to...
Poll finds broad support in battleground states for legalizing unauthorized immigrants
A majority of likely voters in five states with close Senate races in next week's midterm elections support offering legal status to unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. under certain circumstances, a poll released Monday found. Seventy-three percent of surveyed voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin said they backed...
These are the best places to retire in the U.S.
The state of Florida no longer has a lock on having the most cities ranked in the top 10 best places to retire in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Instead, metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania dominated the top spots on the list, with...
