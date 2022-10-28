ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CBS News

Can you boost your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

There was no jackpot winner Monday night, so the Powerball grand prize has jumped up to $1.2 billion. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Mark Glickman, Ph.D., a senior lecturer in statistics at Harvard University, about what your odds of winning really are and what to know before you buy your tickets.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
CBS Pittsburgh

'Extremely rare' first-edition US Constitution could fetch $30 million

(CNN) -- An "extremely rare" first-edition copy of the US Constitution will go under the hammer in New York next month, with Sotheby's auction house expecting bids up to $30 million.Produced ahead of the historic Constitutional Convention of 1787, it is among just 13 of the original printed texts known to have survived — and one of only two still in private hands, the auction house said in a press release Tuesday.The announcement comes less than a year after the only other privately-held copy fetched a record $43.2 million at auction. The November sale, also held in New York, saw...
The Hill

On The Money — Bracing for another Fed rate hike

The Fed has another major interest rate hike in the works, but that could mark the peak of its increases. We’ll also look at President Biden taking aim at oil companies and the Supreme Court shielding former President Trump’s tax records from the House.  🗳️ But first, catch up on the five races that will decide control of the…
CBS News

These are the best places to retire in the U.S.

The state of Florida no longer has a lock on having the most cities ranked in the top 10 best places to retire in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Instead, metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania dominated the top spots on the list, with...
