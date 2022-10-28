ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Digital Trends

Twitter Blue is losing Ad Free Articles and Musk’s latest tweets indicate further changes

Twitter has reportedly ended its ad-free articles perk that it offered to Twitter Blue subscribers. On Tuesday, 9to5Mac reported that Twitter has terminated a Twitter Blue feature known as “Ad-Free Articles.” The feature allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to read articles without ads from participating publishers. The cancellation of Ad-Free Articles was apparently announced via an email sent to those publishers.
Digital Trends

Staying on Twitter? Here are two ways to make it easier

Yes, it’s true: Elon Musk has officially taken the reins at Twitter. And as expected, there are quite a few people who aren’t happy about the news, as they have voiced their concerns that a Musk-helmed Twitter could be more susceptible to more of the toxicity and abuse that the bird app already struggles with. Deleting your Twitter account is certainly a viable option that many are considering — and hey, more power to you ifthat’s what you decide.
thebiochronicle.com

Y2mate com 2023: how to save YouTube video with y2mate com?

Y2mate.com is a video download website that provides free access to download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and many more. Y2mate .com has been serving millions of users around the world for five years. This website is designed for mobile users, by providing a simply and clean user interface, users can easily access it by smartphones. No signup required or other complicated task, just paste the video url and you are good to go.
SlashGear

How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account

Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.
KTVB

No, Meta has not announced plans to start charging people for Facebook accounts

In late October, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, reported their quarterly earnings and said they were experiencing a decline in revenue and profit, amid a slump in advertising dollars. The company’s struggles led headlines, and users on the website began to claim Facebook would soon charge a fee to use its services.
Digital Trends

Elon Musk considers bringing Vine back from the dead

All sorts of changes could happen to the bird app now that Elon Musk has completed his purchase of Twitter. But bringing back Vine wasn’t on our bingo card. While the extinct short-form video app is beloved, bringing it back didn’t seem like it would be an immediate priority as the conpmay has other, more pressing concerns that need to be addressed.
Business Insider

How to link your Instagram account to a TikTok profile

Instagram and TikTok are two of the most popular social media apps in the world right now. It's pretty likely that if you have an account on one of these platforms, you have an app on the other too. TikTok has anticipated this, and includes a feature that lets you...
Android Authority

Heavy Google searchers just got a great new Chrome feature

A new Chrome feature will eliminate the need to go back and forth between websites and search results. Google has released a few new features for its Chrome browser. The latest version of Chrome puts your search results in a convenient side panel. Google also announced a price tracking feature...
Digital Trends

Twitter to start charging for verification mark, reports say

Various reports on Sunday evening suggest Twitter will soon start charging a monthly fee of between $5 and $20 for an account holder to display a blue verification badge. The coveted check mark is given to users with accounts that Twitter defines as “authentic, notable, and active,” and gives followers reassurance that the account is genuine.

