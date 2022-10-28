Read full article on original website
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Digital Trends
Twitter Blue is losing Ad Free Articles and Musk’s latest tweets indicate further changes
Twitter has reportedly ended its ad-free articles perk that it offered to Twitter Blue subscribers. On Tuesday, 9to5Mac reported that Twitter has terminated a Twitter Blue feature known as “Ad-Free Articles.” The feature allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to read articles without ads from participating publishers. The cancellation of Ad-Free Articles was apparently announced via an email sent to those publishers.
Facebook has a tool to help delete personal contact information: Here's how to use it
Facebook now has a tool that lets users and non-users delete uploaded contact information. That includes cellphone and landline numbers and email addresses.
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Digital Trends
Staying on Twitter? Here are two ways to make it easier
Yes, it’s true: Elon Musk has officially taken the reins at Twitter. And as expected, there are quite a few people who aren’t happy about the news, as they have voiced their concerns that a Musk-helmed Twitter could be more susceptible to more of the toxicity and abuse that the bird app already struggles with. Deleting your Twitter account is certainly a viable option that many are considering — and hey, more power to you ifthat’s what you decide.
Top firm advises pausing Twitter ads after Musk takeover
This marks the largest group of advertisers calling for a halt in business with Twitter since Musk took over last Thursday.
New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
thebiochronicle.com
Y2mate com 2023: how to save YouTube video with y2mate com?
Y2mate.com is a video download website that provides free access to download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and many more. Y2mate .com has been serving millions of users around the world for five years. This website is designed for mobile users, by providing a simply and clean user interface, users can easily access it by smartphones. No signup required or other complicated task, just paste the video url and you are good to go.
How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account
Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.
KTVB
No, Meta has not announced plans to start charging people for Facebook accounts
In late October, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, reported their quarterly earnings and said they were experiencing a decline in revenue and profit, amid a slump in advertising dollars. The company’s struggles led headlines, and users on the website began to claim Facebook would soon charge a fee to use its services.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk considers bringing Vine back from the dead
All sorts of changes could happen to the bird app now that Elon Musk has completed his purchase of Twitter. But bringing back Vine wasn’t on our bingo card. While the extinct short-form video app is beloved, bringing it back didn’t seem like it would be an immediate priority as the conpmay has other, more pressing concerns that need to be addressed.
How to customize swipe gestures in Google Messages
Google rolled out swipe gestures to the Messages app very recently. Take advantage of the feature and learn how to customize swipe gestures in Google Messages.
Business Insider
How to link your Instagram account to a TikTok profile
Instagram and TikTok are two of the most popular social media apps in the world right now. It's pretty likely that if you have an account on one of these platforms, you have an app on the other too. TikTok has anticipated this, and includes a feature that lets you...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Some TikTok Users Are Receiving $167 Checks Over Data Privacy Violations—and Google and Snapchat Could Be Next
This week, TikTok users across the country who created videos on the app before September 30, 2021, began receiving payments between $27.84 and $167.04 following a $92 million class-action data privacy settlement with the social media platform. The largest checks went to short- and long-term residents of Illinois, where TikTok...
Twitter to Charge $20 a Month for Blue Check Verification
Twitter to Charge $20 a Month for Blue Check Verification
Android Authority
Heavy Google searchers just got a great new Chrome feature
A new Chrome feature will eliminate the need to go back and forth between websites and search results. Google has released a few new features for its Chrome browser. The latest version of Chrome puts your search results in a convenient side panel. Google also announced a price tracking feature...
Digital Trends
Twitter to start charging for verification mark, reports say
Various reports on Sunday evening suggest Twitter will soon start charging a monthly fee of between $5 and $20 for an account holder to display a blue verification badge. The coveted check mark is given to users with accounts that Twitter defines as “authentic, notable, and active,” and gives followers reassurance that the account is genuine.
