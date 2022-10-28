ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NC

Vannoy Construction celebrates 70 years

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON – Last week, Vannoy Construction brought all of its staff together to celebrate the firm’s 70th Anniversary. The event, originally scheduled a few weeks earlier, had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.

Vannoy Construction was started in 1952 as a roofing company by James Vannoy and his wife Wilma in Jefferson, North Carolina; and is carried on today by their sons Eddie Vannoy (Chief Executive Officer) and Mark Vannoy (President) today. Over the years the firm has grown to include offices across the southeast and employs over 370 people.

The day was to celebrate the employees, without whom Vannoy Construction would not be successful. Years of Service awards were handed out, and the combined number of years for active employees was well over 2,100 years!

Guests arrived mid-morning and spent the day eating, playing games, and socializing with each other. “Vannoy’s culture is very important to us, and we wanted to bring all our staff together in one place to encourage and grow that family connection,” stated Eddie Vannoy. Unlike other firms, Vannoy does not have a mission statement, but rather a set of attributes that they live and work by, and which is witnessed in each of its employees. These attributes are known as the 4Hs – Honor, Humility, Hospitality, and Hustle. “Our parents focused on doing good work, being service minded, and treating people well; and we continue that today,” said Mark Vannoy.

Vannoy Construction has seven offices across North and South Carolina, with its headquarters located in Jefferson, NC. They are ranked #148 in the Nation’s Top 400 Contractors by ENR, as well as #27 in the Top Southeast Contractor firms by ENR. www.jrvannoy.com

