ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

World Series Game 1: Preview, Props, Prediction for Phillies at Astros

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWTXL_0iqTSidM00

Houston hosts the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday night with Astros ace Justin Verlander seeking to reverse a poor World Series track record.

The 39-year-old right-hander's career Fall Classic record is 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven career starts with two franchises.

"My goal is to go out and give us the best chance to win," he said. "If that ends up resulting in a win, great. I've been a part of games that I pitched and started that we won in the World Series, which is more important than getting the win."

Verlander will go up against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, who is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA this postseason and beat the Astros on Oct. 3 to help Philadelphia clinch its postseason spot.

"Obviously, it's a different stage of the last time we played here," Nola said. "It's a good team that we're playing against, and we are too, so I think we'll see (Friday) and we'll see this series."

First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros are consensus 1.5-run favorites. Their run line has been backed by 59 percent of the bets at DraftKings while the Phillies have drawn 53 percent of the money. The action has been similarly split at BetMGM, with Houston garnering 70 percent of the total bets while Philadelphia has been backed by 62 percent of the run-line money.

PROP PICKS

Astros RHP Justin Verlander over 5.5 strikeouts (-160 at BetMGM): This has been the most popular player prop at the sportsbook. Verlander has had his World Series struggles and was knocked around by Seattle in his first playoff outing this year. But he rebounded with 6.0 strong innings against the Yankees. New York, like Philadelphia, is a power-hitting team, and Verlander fanned 11 Yankees in his most recent outing.

Phillies OF Bryce Harper Over 0.5 Home Runs (+330 at DraftKings): Harper sent the Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic home run in Game 5 against San Diego. He enters the World Series riding a 10-game postseason hitting streak, tying Lenny Dykstra's franchise record set in 1993. Harper hitting a home run is the most-bet player prop at DraftKings, and Verlander has surrendered a homer in each of his two playoff starts this year.

Under 6.5 Total Runs (+105 at BetMGM): Both sportsbooks are offering the same Over/Under for this prop, with 54 percent of the bets backing the Over at BetMGM while 58 percent of the money is behind the Under. Houston has allowed only 15 earned runs in 72 innings through seven postseason games. Meanwhile, Nola struck out nine while allowing only two hits through 6 2/3 innings in that Oct. 3 meeting against the Astros.

PREDICTION

The Astros enter the World Series as strong favorites, owning home-field advantage while posting a 7-0 record this postseason. However, the Phillies can flip the script by winning one of the first two games in Houston. V

erlander is coming off a strong outing against the Yankees, but his dismal World Series record can't be dismissed until he proves otherwise on the biggest stage. -- Phillies 3, Astros 2 --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board

Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL. Cincinnati is 4-4 and the Browns are 3-5. Baltimore had been +1400 in July to win the AFC at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Big 12 renews deal with ESPN, Fox

The Big 12 has agreed to a six-year media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports worth $2.28 billion, despite the pending departures of marquee members Texas and Oklahoma, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The pact extends the conference's current agreement with the two networks through the 2030-31 academic year. Under the extension, the Big 12 will earn an average of $380 million a year. The current deal, which expires at...
TEXAS STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

NFL leading tackler Roquan Smith is relocating from the Chicago Bears to the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the Bears agreed to trade Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, following the rebuild pattern of shedding salary since general manager Ryan Poles took over the team in January. Smith, 25, is a two-time second-team All-Pro with the Bears...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
888
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy