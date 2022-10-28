Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
A “Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop,” hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays.”. This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled...
scvnews.com
Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser
Bridge To Home is seeking volunteer support for Soup for the Soul, from helping the planning committee to helping before or during the event. Soup for the Soul planning is underway for the Feb. 26 event. This heartwarming fundraiser will celebrate 25 years of “Help Hope and Change” in Santa Clarita. Join us in creating a successful fundraiser that will support our most vulnerable neighbors.
scvnews.com
Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser
Real Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help those in need gain the skills and abilities to become self-sufficient through career and leadership training. “Spirits of the Holiday” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for this organization. This event will be held on Saturday, Dec....
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Day of the Dead celebrations to take place at Boyle Heights nonprofit
For nearly half a century, a nonprofit called Self Help Graphics and Art in Boyle Heights has been organizing events in honor of the Day of the Dead.
scvnews.com
Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Volunteers to Support Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. A special training session will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Deadly Korean Stampede's Impact Felt On Halloween In LA's Koreatown
This tragedy has touched local Koreans, as well as other community members, while putting a damper on local Halloween celebrations.
KCET
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
vidanewspaper.com
Parents to be Cautious of Fentanyl Packaged in Kid’s Candy this Halloween Season
Law enforcement are warning parents about the dangers of possible drugs being mixed in with their children’s Halloween candy this year after a massive fentanyl bust at Los Angeles Airport. Someone attempted to get through security at LAX with bags of candy that contained around 12,000 fentanyl pills early...
In Just 2 Weeks, 223K Applied For Section 8 Housing In Los Angeles
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach
If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility
Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
pasadenanow.com
Parents Warned to Check for Drugs Mixed in With Halloween Candy
State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children’s candy this Halloween — especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Antelope Valley Press
Long-delayed Keppel Wellness Center finally opens
LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Keppel Wellness Center of Lake Los Angeles officially opened to the public, Wednesday, after a nearly two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keppel Union School District trustees, administrators, student ambassadors and guests celebrated the opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Wellness Center is a self-contained building at Lake Los Angeles Elementary School on Avenue Q at 160th Street East.
SoCal forecast: November starts off cloudy as rain expected to move in Tuesday night
Southern California will start November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
scvnews.com
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
