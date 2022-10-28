ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop

A “Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop,” hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays.”. This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser

Bridge To Home is seeking volunteer support for Soup for the Soul, from helping the planning committee to helping before or during the event. Soup for the Soul planning is underway for the Feb. 26 event. This heartwarming fundraiser will celebrate 25 years of “Help Hope and Change” in Santa Clarita. Join us in creating a successful fundraiser that will support our most vulnerable neighbors.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser

Real Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help those in need gain the skills and abilities to become self-sufficient through career and leadership training. “Spirits of the Holiday” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for this organization. This event will be held on Saturday, Dec....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach

If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility

Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Parents Warned to Check for Drugs Mixed in With Halloween Candy

State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children’s candy this Halloween — especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Antelope Valley Press

Long-delayed Keppel Wellness Center finally opens

LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Keppel Wellness Center of Lake Los Angeles officially opened to the public, Wednesday, after a nearly two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keppel Union School District trustees, administrators, student ambassadors and guests celebrated the opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Wellness Center is a self-contained building at Lake Los Angeles Elementary School on Avenue Q at 160th Street East.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research

Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

