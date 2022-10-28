The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO