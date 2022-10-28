ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Indiana public pension funds sustainable

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s public pensions funds overall are funded at a sustainable level and making progress on debt reduction, positioning them for long-term stability and providing a model for long-term improvement according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts. “The system is set up to be...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Minnesota governor receives an 'F' for fiscal responsibility from national think tank

(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received an F for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced earlier this month. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement

(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
MICHIGAN STATE
khn.org

Hospital Investigated for Allegedly Denying an Emergency Abortion After Patient’s Water Broke

The federal government has launched its first confirmed investigation of an alleged denial of an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
JOPLIN, MO
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week comparing certain processes for...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Here are the best places to retire in the US

Story at a glance The remaining metropolitan areas are located in Florida, with the exception of Ann Arbor, Mich., ranking 8th overall. Each destination was ranked based on a series of factors including overall happiness, housing affordability, and health care quality.   Out of the 150 cities ranked, San Jose, Calif., took the bottom spot. Many…
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio approves tax incentives for Honda, LG EV project

(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority officially approved Monday tax credits for a new electric vehicle battery plant in southwest Ohio, even as critics call the deal crony capitalism and believe the money could be better spent. The incentives were part of three economic development deals...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Labor shortage impacting Connecticut's economic recovery

(The Center Square) – A labor shortage across Connecticut has caused issues as employers are having difficulty finding qualified job applicants, hampering efforts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry expert said. Chris DePentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said in a statement...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Trio of measures can expand freedom in Colorado's alcohol industry

Americans have always had a mixed relationship with alcohol. We are a nation of prohibitionists and moonshiners, puritans and imbibers, teetotalers and Tom Sawyers. How much regulators should have a say in people's drinking habits remains a live question nationwide. Coloradans will soon vote on a trio of ballot measures...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy