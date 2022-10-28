Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana audit shows Melville town officials owe federal government for payroll taxes
(The Center Square) — The town of Melville, La. is in financial trouble, but the extent of the problems are unknown because officials could not provide the records and other evidence required for an independent audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released an independent auditor's report on Melville's finances last...
thecentersquare.com
Business leader worries Dallas' minimum wage will be imposed on private sector
(The Center Square) – The city of Dallas raised the minimum wage it pays to its employees to $15.50 an hour in 2021 and in its August budget proposed hiking it to $18 in 2023. Annie Spilman, Texas' state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, thinks the...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
thecentersquare.com
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Indiana public pension funds sustainable
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s public pensions funds overall are funded at a sustainable level and making progress on debt reduction, positioning them for long-term stability and providing a model for long-term improvement according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts. “The system is set up to be...
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota governor receives an 'F' for fiscal responsibility from national think tank
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received an F for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced earlier this month. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats blocked from intervening in lawsuit challenging Illinois’ 2-week window to count mail-in votes
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over an Illinois law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted up to two weeks after polls close on election day is advancing after a federal judge ruled against Democrats looking to intervene. Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting has been underway...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
Channel 3000
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
thecentersquare.com
Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement
(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
thecentersquare.com
Analyst says diesel supply shortage in southeastern states 'could become more of a challenge'
(The Center Square) — A fuel supply and logistics company is warning about diesel shortages across the southeastern United States, issuing an alert on Friday about "rapidly devolving" conditions in North Carolina and six other states. Mansfield moved to "Alert Level 4" to address market volatility, and "Code Red"...
thecentersquare.com
‘Trick on Taxpayers’ outlines questionable projects funded by COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) – More and more federally funded, controversial projects that came as part of pandemic-relief spending passed by Congress are coming to light, and few of them do not have anything to do with COVID-19. Citizens Against Government Waste released its annual breakdown of the last year’s...
khn.org
Hospital Investigated for Allegedly Denying an Emergency Abortion After Patient’s Water Broke
The federal government has launched its first confirmed investigation of an alleged denial of an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week comparing certain processes for...
Here are the best places to retire in the US
Story at a glance The remaining metropolitan areas are located in Florida, with the exception of Ann Arbor, Mich., ranking 8th overall. Each destination was ranked based on a series of factors including overall happiness, housing affordability, and health care quality. Out of the 150 cities ranked, San Jose, Calif., took the bottom spot. Many…
Early voting in the 2022 midterms has begun. Here's when early voting starts and ends in each state.
Early voting allows Americans the opportunity to cast their ballot without having to wait in long lines on Election Day or rely on the Postal Service.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio approves tax incentives for Honda, LG EV project
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority officially approved Monday tax credits for a new electric vehicle battery plant in southwest Ohio, even as critics call the deal crony capitalism and believe the money could be better spent. The incentives were part of three economic development deals...
thecentersquare.com
Labor shortage impacting Connecticut's economic recovery
(The Center Square) – A labor shortage across Connecticut has caused issues as employers are having difficulty finding qualified job applicants, hampering efforts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry expert said. Chris DePentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said in a statement...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Trio of measures can expand freedom in Colorado's alcohol industry
Americans have always had a mixed relationship with alcohol. We are a nation of prohibitionists and moonshiners, puritans and imbibers, teetotalers and Tom Sawyers. How much regulators should have a say in people's drinking habits remains a live question nationwide. Coloradans will soon vote on a trio of ballot measures...
Comments / 0