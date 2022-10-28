Read full article on original website
Texas Empowerment Academy hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new building in NE Austin
Founded in 1998 with 7 students, Texas Empowerment Academy has grown to provide children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence in grades Pre-K through 12. Since its inception, the academy has become a jewel in east Austin where primarily African-American students attend. Monday, they had a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Two long time Austin business staples are closing their doors
For 38 years Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds helped keep Austin weird with its eccentric costumes. Now, they've decided to close their doors. They're not the only business shutting down. Earlier this year Adelbert's Brewery, a popular North Austin spot, announced they're closing, too. This Halloween is the last one...
Still Austin Music Monday with Tarantula Mountain!
A heavy alternative rock band based in Austin, Tarantula Mountain shreds guitar solos and delivers epic storytelling in their songs. They're our special Still Austin Whiskey Co Halloween Music Monday guests, so without further ado, here's Tarantula Mountain performing, "Voyage." About Still Austin Whiskey Co. We are able to spotlight...
Students and parents share their Texas Empowerment Academy experiences
Texas Empowerment Academy prides itself on empowering students and providing children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence. And while the educators at this charter school work to give kids the tools to be successful in class and in the community, we wanted to hear what actual students, parents, and alumni think about this life-changing place.
2 displaced after S Austin house fire
Two people are displaced after their home in south Austin caught fire Sunday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 500 block of Sheraton Avenue. The fire was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported. ALSO | AFD responds to apartment fire in North Austin;...
Last chance to check out Bat City Scaregrounds until next year
It wouldn't be Halloween without at trip to a haunted house. Bat City Scaregrounds actually has 15 acres of terrifying entertainment. Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott took a trip to their haunted "castle orlock" where Trevor got to become a part of the creepy cast and Chelsey did her best not to run and scream.
APD is investigating a suspected auto-ped in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been injured following a possible auto-pedestrian collision Monday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 7:46 p.m. reporting a pedestrian male laying on the ground near the bus stop near 1800 East Stassney Lane, possibly an auto-ped.
Studio Bella: Save time during the holiday season and still look great
11/1/22 — We all know this time of year can get busy. Wouldn't it be nice if you could find a way to save some time during the season of hustle and bustle? The team at Studio Bella Permanent Makeup can assist you in making sure you look your best.
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody in northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in Northwest Austin ended with the suspect arrested Monday evening. Police officer Andrew Horne said during a media briefing that around 5 p.m. the Austin Police Department responded to a check welfare urgent call at 8500 block North Capital of Texas Highway Northbound, a female reported her boyfriend had threatened to shoot himself.
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in NE Austin
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the northbound lane of N I-35 between La Posada Drive and East Anderson Lane. ALSO | Man...
Police investigating after man found dead in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death Monday in Northeast Austin. It happened in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. ALSO | One dead, one injured after rollover collision in NE Austin. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
Pedestrian named from fatal collision on I-35
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after being hit by a truck on I-35 in Central Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the intersection with 51st Street. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision at around...
Austin Energy explains a $15 a month rate hike that starts Tuesday
Starting Tuesday, Austin Energy customers will see their monthly electric bill go up. The increase is to help meet rising costs in the electric industry. Natural gas prices for electricity production haven't been this high since 2008. “Natural gas prices are up over 100% since this time last year and...
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody, abducted victim recovered in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in East Austin ended with the suspect surrendering without incident and the victim of an alleged abduction recovered early Sunday morning. Police officer Andrew Horn said during a media briefing that at 9:57 p.m. a...
Police identify two men killed in SE Austin head-on crash
Police have identified two men who were killed last month in a head-on crash in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, on the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane, near the intersection with Teri Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
After week one of early voting, Travis County turnout 18.76%
It’s the last week of early voting for the November 2022 midterm election. With more than half of voting opportunities over, less than 20 percent of registered voters in Travis County have cast ballots. Over the weekend there was a big push to get people to the polls. Despite...
Police searching for suspect involved in overnight attempted kidnapping
Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in an attempted kidnapping early Sunday morning. The University of Texas Police Department said officers with the Austin Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Nueces Street sometime after 4 a.m. ALSO | APD SWAT call ends with suspect in...
Big push to get voters out to polls heightened with Sanders visit
Election Day is 10 days away. Saturday kicked off the first weekend of early voting. To encourage Texans to get out and vote, Senator Bernie Sanders joined former Austin City Council member and Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35 Greg Casar to make a few stops across the state.
Suspect dead after shooting turned SWAT situation in Burnet
A suspect involved in a shooting that culminated in a SWAT situation in Burnet Friday evening is dead, according to city officials. The Burnet Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of East Elm Street. The call reported that there were shots fired and the suspect was seen outside.
