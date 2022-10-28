Rape claim leads to prostitution charges

UNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged two people after they say a rape claim led to the discovery of one of them paying for oral sex.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 troopers were contacted for a patient who was reporting being raped by a transportation employee on her way to the White Deer Run Treatment Center.

PSP says Raine Elizabeth Rideout, 23, of Chambersburg, stated Arthur Oister, 75, of Milton, pulled the van over near the Susquehanna River and raped her during the transport from Franklin County Prison.

Through an investigation, police say it was discovered that both Rideout and Oister pre-planned oral consensual sex, performed by Oister, for $20.

Police say Oister had been employed by White Deer Run Treatment Center as a driver for about 10 years.

Oister has been charged with institutional sexual assault and solicitation for prostitution. his bail was set to $25,000.

Rideout has been charged with position and lodged at the Snyder County Prison.

