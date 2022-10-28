Read full article on original website
Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
Roadwork to cause ramp closure, lane shift in Cherry Hill
PSE&G Electric will be installing new utility poles on the Route 38 west bound ramp in Cherry Hill from Monday Oct. 31 to Thursday Nov. 3 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly. There will be a lane shift on Haddonfield Road between Dudley Avenue and the ramp. “If you...
Community News
State takes over operations at Trenton Water Works
Enough is finally enough with Trenton Water Works. The state Department of Environmental Protection is intervening in the daily operations of TWW, which has failed to address numerous problems in the provision of safe drinking water for many years. The utility, which is owned and run by the city of...
Two fires in Trenton homes displace several people
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Two fires broke out in homes in Trenton Tuesday morning displacing several occupants. The Red Cross is on the scene assisting those displaced families. One fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue.First responders say when they arrived, the home was fully engulfed but residents were able to self-evacuate.No injuries were reported.Neighbors CBS3 spoke with say they were awakened by what sounded like an explosion."A lady was running, knocking on everybody's door, trying to get them out of the house for safety," Tyrone Elliott, a neighbor, said. " ...
299 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 222 cases, 42 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
Camden County Certified Gardeners Horticultural Training Program Open for Registration
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Office of Sustainability has announced that registration is now open for the 2023 Certified Gardeners Horticultural Training Program. The program will run from Jan. 24 to April 13 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the county’s Sustainability campus at 508 Lakeland Rd., Blackwood.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Atlantic City Expressway
A Pennsylvania man was fatally struck on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night, the New Jersey State Police said. Troopers responded to a crash on the highway at about 10:05 p.m. near mile marker 22.8 in Hamilton Township and found a westbound vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the left lane, State Police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Burlington County police trying to track down loose cow
BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) - Police departments and neighbors in Burlington County are coming together to track down a cow on the loose for almost a week. Officers said the cow escaped its owner's pen, and it's been moving through neighborhoods in Burlington County.The cow was last seen Saturday in Burlington Township when a car hit the cow on Neck Road, but the cow survived and hoofed it to the woods.City of Burlington Police Officer Robert Clemente came face-to-face with the four-legged trespasser Wednesday night."I'm about 6'2" so it was towering over me. So, you could imagine it was four to five times my size," officer Clemente said. "A little intimidating."Frank Parzyck was walking his dog in the Columbus Park neighborhood when a car pulled up next to him."He was asking me if I'd seen a cow on the loose, and I thought he was joking around at first," Parzyck said.Police are asking anyone who spots the cow not to approach it and call officers.As the search continues, Columbus Park homeowner Mike Dragon feels the intimidating cow is probably more intimidated by two-legged humans."I thought that cow looked really scared," Dragon said. "I felt bad for the cow."
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County
A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
E-commerce company in Burlington to hire at least 700 for holidays — and maybe longer
Radial, a leader in e-commerce solutions, announced Tuesday that it is looking to fill more than 700 positions for entry-level fulfillment workers in Burlington and South River to support the e-commerce demand this holiday season. Associates will help to source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial’s...
Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence
Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
Crash Delays Traffic On Ben Franklin Bridge In Camden
A crash closed two lanes of traffic on the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden. The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 westbound on the New Jersey side, according to the state Department of Transportation. Also, the 5th Street exit on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge...
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish Junk Yard Fire
October 28, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)– A fire involving a pile of junked cars sent a towering column of smoke…
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township
Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County, police warn
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...
When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County. From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like...
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue
On Oct. 29 an arrest was made for the armed robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 310 Chester Ave. Arrested: Christopher J. Carter, Age 18, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been charged, arrested and committed to the Burlington County Jail. The charges are Armed Robbery, a first-degree crime; Aggravated Assault, a second-degree crime and Theft, a disorderly persons offense.
Cherry Hill awarded $11.36 million in ARPA funds
The Township of Cherry Hill has been awarded a total of $11.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impact. “This pandemic has adversely affected the quality of life all of us over the past two years,” said...
