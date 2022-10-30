New Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Favorite Restaurant

When it comes to satisfying those hunger pangs, it turns out nothing does it for Zoomers quite like the delectably irresistible taste of America’s favorite chicken shack.

A new survey by investment firm Piper Sandler found that Generation Z’s favorite restaurant is Chick-fil-A.

Of those polled, 18 percent picked the Atlanta-based chicken chain as their favorite place to eat, followed by Starbucks (17 percent) and Chipotle (13 percent).

The restaurant category was just one of several that was gauged as part of Piper Sandler’s 44th semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey, which included discretionary spending habits, fashion brands, technology, and media preferences.

Pollsters gathered input from 14,500 teens with an average age of 15.8 years, the firm said.

Gen Z consists of those born between 1997 and 2012 and who range in age from 10 to 25 years old today.

Among the other categories, Amazon was ranked as their favorite e-commerce site, garnering 52 percent of the vote, followed by SHEIN, Nike, Lululemon, and Pacsun.

Nike remains the number one brand for all teens in both apparel (31 percent) and footwear (60 percent), while Ulta was the top beauty destination at 42 percent, the poll found.

When it comes to keeping themselves entertained, Zoomers have a clear preference of social media platforms, with TikTok getting 38 percent of the vote, followed by Snapchat (30 percent) and Instagram (20 percent).

Netflix was the top streaming service among Generation Z, making up 32 percent of daily video consumption, followed by YouTube at 29 percent.

View the complete survey results on Piper Sandler's website .