Monroe, CT

‘Demonic’ Annabelle doll to appear at Mohegan Sun for Paracon

By Olivia Perreault
WWLP
 4 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Annabelle, the Raggedy Ann doll with a dark and twisted history, has been hidden away for decades. Now, it’ll make an appearance at Mohegan Sun’s Supernatural Paracon.

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren deemed the doll demonic and kept it in their Occult Museum in Monroe for years, displayed in a glass case backlit by a red light. Since the Warrens’ passing however, Annabelle, and the hundreds of other cursed items, have sat alone.

Now, Annabelle has the chance to come out and play during The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon, kicking-off at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center on Saturday.

Reality or myth: A look at Connecticut’s urban legends

The doll, originally owned by a student nurse back in 1971, was believed to have been inhabited by the spirit of a dead girl named Annabelle. According to the New England Society for Psychic Research, Annabelle displayed frightening behavior; it’s even been rumored that the doll was responsible for a man’s death.

Annabelle’s story has been passed on for decades, becoming one of the most well-known urban legends in Connecticut. It’s also been the premise of three movies:  ‘Annabelle,’ ‘Annabelle: Creation,’ and ‘Annabelle Comes Home,’ while also appearing in films from ‘The Conjuring’ series.

In addition to Annabelle, other items from the Occult Museum will be available for viewing, including the Shadow Doll, Satanic Idol, and the Haunted Dinosaur Toy.

Spooky cinema: Horror movies filmed, based in Conn.

The Paracon will include guest speakers, vendors pertaining to UFO’s, monsters, and urban legends, psychic readers, and healers.

Find tickets to the event here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

