Read full article on original website
Related
victoriatx.org
City of Victoria closings for Veterans Day observance
All nonemergency offices at the City of Victoria will close Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Victoria Public Library will be closed. The landfill will be open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The compost site will be open. Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as...
34-year-old Victoria man arrested, charged following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrested and charged Cherish Noman, of Victoria, with three counts early Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit. On Monday, Oct. 31, at approximately 3:43 a.m., the Port Lavaca Police Department alerted the Victoria Police Department about a reported stolen vehicle possible being in Victoria. PLPD described the stolen vehicle as a blue Mercedes GLK....
crossroadstoday.com
The area will dry off overnight
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies along with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 62 degrees. Winds: NE 5-10. 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 pm. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 78/67 degrees. Winds: NE 10...
Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case
30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
$250,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Victoria Last Week
The Powerball jackpot has just risen to $550 million because no one has correctly matched all the numbers correctly. However, that doesn't mean you still can't win big bucks. Last week a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Victoria at the Snax Max at the corner of Red River and Navarro. The winner who will remain anonymous matched 4 out of the 5 numbers and the Powerball for the drawing on October 12th. The total amount of the win was $50,000 however this person added the power play to multiply winnings by 5 (5X) increasing to jackpot win to $250,00.00. The numbers drawn on October 12th were 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59. The red Powerball was 6 and the Power Play was 5X.
Comedian Kevin Nealon is Coming to Victoria
The Victoria Independent School District Education Foundation is bringing another awesome show to Victoria. Comedian, Kevin Nealon is coming to Victoria on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Nealon spent many years on Saturday Night Live and also appeared on Happy Gilmore and Anger Management and many more. He will perform at...
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Halloween Fans: Boo Buckets Back In The Crossroads!
Halloween Fans! Happy Meal Fans! A true classic is coming back for the Halloween season - THE HALLOWEEN HAPPY MEAL BOO BUCKET! I know, as kids we suffered through a lot of crappy, er, I mean "sub-par" Halloween toys in the McDonald's Happy Meal. Remember the Ronald McDonald Paper "Mask?" Horrible. Anyways, the pails were great (in my humble opinion) and could hold a reasonable amount of candy. To be clear, not a pillow case amount, but reasonable. The Boo Buckets were first released in 1986. Here's the first commercial from back in the day...
Powerball Jackpot Surpasses $600 Million Dollars
Lotto fever is heating up once again, no one has matched all the numbers for the Powerball Lotto in weeks. Players will get another chance at the ever-growing prize on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The jackpot currently sits at $625 million with a cash value of $299.8 million. If you remember back to the summer of this year, Lotto fever took over with a $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Here is a list of the biggest Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots:
Powerball Surpasses Half a Billion – Let’s Revisit 2022 Top Prize Wins in Victoria
As far as I know, there has been three top-prize scratch jackpot wins in Victoria this year. Back in July, a $1,000,000.00 scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series.
The Crossroads Will Get It’s First True Fall Feel Next Week
Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.
THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Hangout Spot Known as ‘Hastings’
Hastings holds so many memories for so many of us in the Victoria area! I know that times have changed and the term video store is obsolete. However, Hastings was so much more than a video store, it was also: a bookstore, a comic book store, a game store, a coffee shop, an anime stop, and you could even get an instrument there.
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 1