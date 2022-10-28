ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, OH

Small plane crashes in NE Ohio

By Nadine Grimley
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zy7Eh_0iqTPib900

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A small plane crashed in Southington Friday afternoon.

It happened off of Herr Fieldhouse Road, just east of Leiby Osborne Road. The 2021 Zenith 750 Cruzer fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed in the front yard of a house.

Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Ohio

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pilot, 82-year-old Richard Coles, was flown by a medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Registration for the aircraft has a Girard mailing address in Liberty Township.

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

Troopers said a witness told them it looked like Coles was coming in for a landing when he experienced what appeared to be a mechanical issue. He was the only one on board.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues

STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute. Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. One lane of traffic...
STOW, OH
KWQC

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
STOW, OH
cleveland19.com

3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WDTN

WDTN

33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy