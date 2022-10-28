Read full article on original website
Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday. The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run. More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The animal shelter...
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
“Giving Tuesday” a monthlong celebration of generosity at Families First
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - “Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a global generosity movement, set anually for the last Tuesday in November. Families First in Ellsworth is taking the day a step further by extending it to EVERY Tuesday in November. Throughout the month, Families First will...
Anah Shriners host trunk or treat
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a great day for some Trick-or-Treating at the Anah Shrine in Bangor. The Annual Trunk-or-Treat event IS hosted by the Anah Shrine Clowns, and Sunday’s beautiful weather welcomed a large crowd. From Frozen characters to friendly pirates, everyone was happy to have some spooky...
Thomaston and Rockport dress up for Halloween 2022
Residents and business associates in Thomaston, Rockland, and Rockport dressed up and stepped out for Halloween 2022, Monday, Oct. 31, sharing creative costumes, mixing and mingling, and of course, snagging fun-size wrappers of sweetness. In Thomaston, families gathered between the middle school and the Lura Libby municipal building for a...
Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance. The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe. Seven hours later, a new post...
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
HANCOCK– The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is currently trying to locate a missing woman. Heather Lambert, of Hancock was reported missing by the Sheriff’s Department yesterday at around one p.m. It is asked that if you have any information on where Heather, you call Deputy Marcus Downs...
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Maine (WABI) - Every Halloween, zombies, superheroes, ghouls, goblins, and more take to the streets to celebrate and collect candy. Before you head out in your best costume, experts have some safety reminders for you, especially for those out on the roads. “When it comes to being visible, it’s great...
Getting a jump start on Halloween
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in Orono getting into the Halloween spirit Sunday. Orono Trampoline Park, with some help from other local businesses held a truck or treat event Sunday afternoon. Each business decorated its store front and passed out candy. There was no shortage of costumes...from Marvel Superheroes to...
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
Spooky tales fill La Rochelle Mansion and Museum in open house
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Ghost Tours shared many haunting tales with visitors on Saturday. Admission for the open house was free at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum. Such a deal proved to be eerie-sistible for many in the area. Each of the building’s three floors had storytellers...
Mount Desert Island High School in lockdown due to a threat
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Public safety has confirmed to TV5 that MDI High School is currently in lockdown. According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, the school went into lockdown around 12:30 this afternoon after a serious threat was made. Law enforcement is on scene...
Northfield fatal crash Monday morning
NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fatal crash happened Halloween morning in Northfield. Authorities say a car driven by 33-year old Helen Dominatto of Massachusetts crossed the center line, into the path of a vehicle driven by 65-year old William Sternbergh of Jonesboro. It happened on Route 192 around 7:30 Monday...
One person killed in early morning house fire in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Levant’s Fire Chief says when they arrived, the building was engulfed in...
