ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday. The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run. More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The animal shelter...
LAMOINE, ME
wabi.tv

Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriners host trunk or treat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a great day for some Trick-or-Treating at the Anah Shrine in Bangor. The Annual Trunk-or-Treat event IS hosted by the Anah Shrine Clowns, and Sunday’s beautiful weather welcomed a large crowd. From Frozen characters to friendly pirates, everyone was happy to have some spooky...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston and Rockport dress up for Halloween 2022

Residents and business associates in Thomaston, Rockland, and Rockport dressed up and stepped out for Halloween 2022, Monday, Oct. 31, sharing creative costumes, mixing and mingling, and of course, snagging fun-size wrappers of sweetness. In Thomaston, families gathered between the middle school and the Lura Libby municipal building for a...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance. The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe. Seven hours later, a new post...
HOWLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman

HANCOCK– The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is currently trying to locate a missing woman. Heather Lambert, of Hancock was reported missing by the Sheriff’s Department yesterday at around one p.m. It is asked that if you have any information on where Heather, you call Deputy Marcus Downs...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters

Maine (WABI) - Every Halloween, zombies, superheroes, ghouls, goblins, and more take to the streets to celebrate and collect candy. Before you head out in your best costume, experts have some safety reminders for you, especially for those out on the roads. “When it comes to being visible, it’s great...
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Getting a jump start on Halloween

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in Orono getting into the Halloween spirit Sunday. Orono Trampoline Park, with some help from other local businesses held a truck or treat event Sunday afternoon. Each business decorated its store front and passed out candy. There was no shortage of costumes...from Marvel Superheroes to...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
ETNA, ME
wabi.tv

What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Spooky tales fill La Rochelle Mansion and Museum in open house

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Ghost Tours shared many haunting tales with visitors on Saturday. Admission for the open house was free at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum. Such a deal proved to be eerie-sistible for many in the area. Each of the building’s three floors had storytellers...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Mount Desert Island High School in lockdown due to a threat

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Public safety has confirmed to TV5 that MDI High School is currently in lockdown. According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, the school went into lockdown around 12:30 this afternoon after a serious threat was made. Law enforcement is on scene...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Northfield fatal crash Monday morning

NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fatal crash happened Halloween morning in Northfield. Authorities say a car driven by 33-year old Helen Dominatto of Massachusetts crossed the center line, into the path of a vehicle driven by 65-year old William Sternbergh of Jonesboro. It happened on Route 192 around 7:30 Monday...
NORTHFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

One person killed in early morning house fire in Levant

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Levant’s Fire Chief says when they arrived, the building was engulfed in...
LEVANT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy