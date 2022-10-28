Soup competition heats up kitchen at Tri-Tech

Teammates Adelyn Morrison of Richland High School, Eva Peppard of Kamiakin High School Alexis Lua of Kiona-Benton High School and Angel Mejia of Southridge High School, from left, work together in the kitchen at Tri-Tech Skills Center preparing their broccoli cheddar soup for judging in the annual fall soup competition in Kennewick.
Community member judges were asked to rank and provide feedback to the young chefs in-training during the event.
About 30 area culinary arts student chefs from local area high schools took part in the morning session of the competition organized by culinary arts instructor Luanne Wiles.
RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s pure Halloween dedication—a display that consists of over 20 years of collecting for a Richland couple, Cynthia Hamilton and Dante Holmes. The outside of the house, off Columbia Park Trail in Richland, is one thing, but walking inside is like walking into a Halloween-Wonderland. Each room is themed, with an overarching core of skeletons and pirates...
Past hop trellises, fruit orchards and rye fields, down a lonely stretch of road near Prosser, Washington is a mystery spot. Shift a car into neutral at the base of this hill and it will roll to the top all by itself, or so they say. This is a gravity hill, sometimes called an anti-gravity hill or a magnetic hill. It is one of a handful of places all over the world where gravity appears to work backwards.
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Harkenrider Senior & Activity Center and Inland Northwest Musicians to provide three shopping locations for this year’s Christmas Bazaar. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information,...
Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com or 509-526-8325. Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A shooting near the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick left a teen injured Friday evening, Oct. 28. Kennewick Police say reports of gunshots fired in the 1200 block of N. Columbia Center Blvd began coming in shortly after 5:45 p.m. Callers said at least one male had been shot. They also provided details about two suspects....
Kennewick Wash. — In the spirit of Halloween, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership held their celebration on Saturday. Vendors lined the streets of Downtown Kennewick all day Saturday, displaying spooky themed goods for parents, and at around three this afternoon, kids and costumes could be seen parading down to meet each vendor, and collecting lots of candy.
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed from Birch Street to Alder Street from November, 1-11. According to a City of Walla Walla press release the closure will be due to utilities work, paving, and striping. South 3rd Avenue will remain open as part of...
On many a morning, you can find artist Chase Reiff in the back of his truck in the shadow of a wall, preparing paint and mixing colors. Wednesday was no different. Despite the October chill, Reiff was working to find the right shade of red for the background of a new mural.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What one student perceived as a danger to her school ended up being less fearsome than initially expected as Kennewick police officers arrested a 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student for bringing an airsoft gun to class. According to a statement issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
