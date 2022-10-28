Soup competition heats up kitchen at Tri-Tech

Teammates Adelyn Morrison of Richland High School, Eva Peppard of Kamiakin High School Alexis Lua of Kiona-Benton High School and Angel Mejia of Southridge High School, from left, work together in the kitchen at Tri-Tech Skills Center preparing their broccoli cheddar soup for judging in the annual fall soup competition in Kennewick.

Community member judges were asked to rank and provide feedback to the young chefs in-training during the event.

Team Atec members Daniel Juarez of Kiona-Benton High School and Jose Luis Alcantar of Southridge High School, from left, prepare to serve their Pozolé soup to the judges at the annual fall soup competition at Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick. Community member judges were asked to rank and provide feedback to the young chefs in-training during the event. About 30 area students from area high schools took part in the morning session of the competition. About 30 area students from area high schools took part in the morning session of the competition organized by instruction Luanne Wiles. Bob Brawdy/b

About 30 area culinary arts student chefs from local area high schools took part in the morning session of the competition organized by culinary arts instructor Luanne Wiles.