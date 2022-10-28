ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Soup competition heats up kitchen at Tri-Tech

By Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUOtN_0iqTPdBW00

Teammates Adelyn Morrison of Richland High School, Eva Peppard of Kamiakin High School Alexis Lua of Kiona-Benton High School and Angel Mejia of Southridge High School, from left, work together in the kitchen at Tri-Tech Skills Center preparing their broccoli cheddar soup for judging in the annual fall soup competition in Kennewick.

Community member judges were asked to rank and provide feedback to the young chefs in-training during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPh9k_0iqTPdBW00
Team Atec members Daniel Juarez of Kiona-Benton High School and Jose Luis Alcantar of Southridge High School, from left, prepare to serve their Pozolé soup to the judges at the annual fall soup competition at Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick. Community member judges were asked to rank and provide feedback to the young chefs in-training during the event. About 30 area students from area high schools took part in the morning session of the competition. About 30 area students from area high schools took part in the morning session of the competition organized by instruction Luanne Wiles. Bob Brawdy/b

About 30 area culinary arts student chefs from local area high schools took part in the morning session of the competition organized by culinary arts instructor Luanne Wiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLRzL_0iqTPdBW00
Teammates Adelyn Morrison of Richland High School, Eva Peppard of Kamiakin High School Alexis Lua of Kiona-Benton High School and Angel Mejia of Southridge High School, from left, work together in the kitched at Tri-Tech Skills Center preparing their broccoli cheddar soup for judging in the annual fall soup competition. About 30 students from area high schools participated in the competition organized by instructor Luanne Wiles. Bob Brawdy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Elaborate Richland Halloween display: A 20-year collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s pure Halloween dedication—a display that consists of over 20 years of collecting for a Richland couple, Cynthia Hamilton and Dante Holmes. The outside of the house, off Columbia Park Trail in Richland, is one thing, but walking inside is like walking into a Halloween-Wonderland. Each room is themed, with an overarching core of skeletons and pirates...
RICHLAND, WA
High School Football PRO

Kennewick, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pasco High School football team will have a game with Kamiakin High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KENNEWICK, WA
nwpb.org

Gravity Hill – the hill so nice I rolled down it twice

Past hop trellises, fruit orchards and rye fields, down a lonely stretch of road near Prosser, Washington is a mystery spot. Shift a car into neutral at the base of this hill and it will roll to the top all by itself, or so they say. This is a gravity hill, sometimes called an anti-gravity hill or a magnetic hill. It is one of a handful of places all over the world where gravity appears to work backwards.
PROSSER, WA
Tri-City Herald

Smiley campaign tour stops in Kennewick for rally

Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
TRI-CITIES, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Christmas Bazaar to Include 3 Shopping Locations

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Harkenrider Senior & Activity Center and Inland Northwest Musicians to provide three shopping locations for this year’s Christmas Bazaar. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information,...
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Saturday's Boo Bash in Downtown Kennewick draws crowds of costumes and trick-or-treaters

Kennewick Wash. — In the spirit of Halloween, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership held their celebration on Saturday. Vendors lined the streets of Downtown Kennewick all day Saturday, displaying spooky themed goods for parents, and at around three this afternoon, kids and costumes could be seen parading down to meet each vendor, and collecting lots of candy.
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Ave in Walla Walla to be closed the first week of November

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed from Birch Street to Alder Street from November, 1-11. According to a City of Walla Walla press release the closure will be due to utilities work, paving, and striping. South 3rd Avenue will remain open as part of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s a means of survival,” Community Action Connections sees more clients in need of financial assistance

PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
PASCO, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
97
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy