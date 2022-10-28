ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: Stillwater advances to state semifinals

By By Stuart Groskreutz
WHITE BEAR LAKE — Several new faces helped the Stillwater girls soccer team earn a repeat trip to U.S. Bank Stadium as the Ponies held off Lakeville South for a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at White Bear Lake High School.

The third-seeded Ponies (17-2) advance to face second-seeded Rosemount (19-1) in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Game time is 10 a.m., following the earlier semifinal between unseeded Mounds View (14-4-1) and fifth-seeded Edina (15-4-1).

The Mustangs eliminated top-seeded Wayzata (17-1-1) in a penalty kick shootout in their quarterfinal match-up.

Stillwater struggled to create scoring opportunities against the Cougars (10-6-2), who entered the game on a seven-game winning streak after starting the season with a modest 3-5-2 record in their first 10 games.

“I thought they would be solid defensively coming in, but not a very high powered scoring offense,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “The second half (of the season) they went on a pretty good run. We thought they would be decent defensively.”

South limited the Ponies to just four shots on goal, but the Ponies eventually broke through in the 56th minute as freshman Rylee Lawrence delivered the only goal of the game.

Junior Brooke Nelson assisted on the goal with a long pass through the middle of the field that set up a race to the ball by Lawrence, goalkeeper Jaidyn Stewman and a pair of South defenders.

There was contact between the goalkeeper and her own teammate and that left Lawrence in position to finish into an open net.

“Brooke went through the middle and kind of just played a ball through and I just kind of waited for the defenders to bite and then I just kind of let the goalie go for it and then I took it from there,” Lawrence said. “They kind of like collided after she hit the ball. She touched it but it rebounded off a defender. I just had to tap it into the net.”

Both of the South players were on the ground for a few minutes after the collision and Stewman came out of the game briefly before returning to the field.

The goal provided some relief after a getting stymied by South for much of the game. The Cougars did not allow a goal in three section games and conceded just one goal in their previous eight games before facing Stillwater.

“That first half offensively, we just panicked,” Huber said. “I don’t know if it was new for a lot of girls playing in their first state tournament game, but we were just a step slow all over the place. We panicked and rushed our passes, so we told them to relax and settle down. The second half we just tried to settle down and get balls in play behind their back line. We thought if we could get in behind them — Rylee’s goal came from Brooke and the goal was the perfect example of what we were talking about, but we just didn’t do enough of that the rest of the game.”

Lawrence is one of five freshman starting for the Ponies, who also received four saves and shutout from freshman goalkeeper Reese Elzen.

“Defensively, we were much better today than we have been,” Huber said. “The defensive unit did a pretty good job. More than anything, we didn’t connect a lot o passes and create a lot of dangerous opportunities, but the defense played one of their better games.”

One of South’s best opportunities to score came after a ball deflected off a Stillwater player that required a diving save from Elzen with about 15 minutes remaining.

“This is such an intense game because both teams just want to go to the Bank,” Lawrence said. “It felt like the same, just that it was a lot more like intensive the last 10 minutes where it was just like don’t let them score.”

Stillwater scored at least two goals in eight straight games until defeating Woodbury 1-0 in the section finals and was limited to just one goal again against Cougars.

“South was very similar to Woodbury, very aggressive defensively,” Huber added. “They won a lot of 50-50 balls and we just seemed a half a step or a step behind in everything we did. In the past we’ve been a pretty good offensive team and we only had four shots on goal. Credit to Lakeville South, but a lot of times they had seven players behind the ball and that was part of the problem of why they didn’t generate a lot of offense, either.”

But the coach isn’t concerned with style points this time of year.

“I told the girls at the end, it’s good when you can get a win when you don’t play your best, and hopefully we got that out of our system,” Huber said. “They’ll have to play well next week and any simple mistake is going to be magnified in these types of games. It was a good win considering we didn’t really play our best.

“I think there’s probably some nerves, even for those that are returning. Only four starters are returning and seven starters never played in a section final game, much less a state tournament game. There was a lot of inexperience on the field, so I know there were some nerves. It was a good win and we’re looking forward to hopefully a good game next week.”

The Ponies will face a Rosemount team that has won 15 in a row since falling to the Ponies 2-0 in a nonconference game at SAHS on Sept. 6.

It was that victory and en earlier win against Edina that helped the Ponies believe they could get back to the state tournament even after graduating 11 seniors a year ago.

“I don’t think we expected to be as good as we are, just because we have so many freshmen and so many seniors that left last year,” Lawrence said. “After we beat Edina and Rosemount, we kind of just realized, oh wait, we’re actually really good as a team.

“There’s definitely a big process going through the games and I think it helps being ranked really high. It just gave us a lot of confidence that we knew we could actually go against some of those tougher teams and can win.”

Stillwater is seeking to become the first team to win consecutive titles in the largest-school division since Eagan won back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. This group hit the ground running in returning to the final four.

“It was kind of hard at first, playing with new people that we’ve never played with before after switching from the club, but I think we just all really connect really well and we all get along, so I think that helps a lot,” Lawrence said. “We learned to connect together really, really well. We kind of learned how to play with each other earlier in the year playing all those harder games.

“It will definitely will be a really tough game in the semifinals, but I think if we all just work together and calm down we’ll be good.”

Lakeville South 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 0 1 — 1

St — 56:00 — Rylee Lawrence (Brooke Nelson)

Shots on goal — LS: 4; St: 4.

Corner kicks — LS: 2; St: 2.

Fouls — LS: 6; St: 8.

Goalie saves — LS: Jaidyn Stewman 3; St: Reese Elzen 4.

Class AAA state

Quarterfinals

M. View 3, Wayzata 2 (SO)

Stillwater 1, Lakeville South 0

Rosemount 2, STMA 1

Edina 4, Centennial 0

Semifinals (Nov. 2)

Edina vs. Mounds View, 8 a.m.

Stillwater vs. Rosemount, 11 a.m.

Third place (Nov. 3)

At WSPRAC, 9 a.m.

First place (Nov. 4)

At U.S. Bank Stadium, 8 a.m.

