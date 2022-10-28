ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga teacher charged with having sex with 16-year-old student

By Drew Taylor
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xMvy_0iqTP86M00

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher and assistant coach at Sylacauga High School was recently arrested and charged with allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Brannon Woodrow Cockerham, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under 19. Cockerham is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl at the school.

LIVE BLOG: Penalty phase to start in Guntersville triple murder trial

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, Cockerham was first taken into custody on Oct. 17. Jail logs indicate he was not placed in the Talladega County Jail until Oct. 27. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

The charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse
with a student under 19 is a Class B that carries a prison sentence between two and 20 years. If convicted, Cockerham would be required to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on the case or other potential crimes is encouraged to contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-267-0090 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Alabama prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 dead, suspect arrested after crime spree begins in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died Saturday night as a result of a crime spree that began at a hotel in Fairfield and ended in a high speed pursuit in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It started at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, AL
alabamanews.net

Middle School Principal Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson has been arrested by Millbrook Police on a domestic violence charge, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson, who is 48 years old and lives in Deatsville, is being held in the Elmore County Jail. He has...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Shooting Victim from Oct. 25 has Died; Suspect Sought

On October 25, 2022 Prattville Police Department responded to the area of Tenth Street in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, Officers located an 18-year-old male inside a residence who had suffered a gunshot wound(s). Investigators learned that the victim was at another residence where the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction prior to Officers arrival and is unknown at the this time. The victim was transported from the scene for medical treatment.
PRATTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives

An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting

The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking theft suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
MILLBROOK, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy