NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
The Backcheck: Wild third period leads Bolts over Senators
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Tampa Bay's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa. Not all wins are the same. Despite going one-for-eight on the power play and giving up a shorthanded goal during a 5-on-3, the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a third-straight win on Tuesday night and took down the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at AMALIE Arena with another late goal in the third period.
NHL
MTL@MIN: Game recap
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens suffered the first loss of their four-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Head coach Martin St-Louis made some lineup changes, re-inserting Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick into the lineup in place of Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta. Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild in 2020-21 before the Habs picked him up off waivers, and also played three seasons for the University of Minnesota.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'YOU'VE GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'
"Seattle plays that game, right? They block a lot and they don't give you much. You've got to be patient and play through it. Guys break and turn the puck over, that's what happens in the third. Same guys that were doing it in the first were doing it in the third."
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 2
* Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane scored hat tricks Tuesday, while Nikita Kucherov joined rare NHL company as the Lightning overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to stun the Senators. * The Bruins scored four unanswered goals to march past the Penguins in their final head-to-head game before squaring...
NHL
Caps Host Knights
Caps make quick stop at home to take on Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. November 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) Washington Capitals (5-4-1) After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals...
NHL
RECAP: Coyotes strike twice on the power play in win over Panthers
Falling short on the first stop of their four-game road trip, the Florida Panthers were on the wrong end of the special teams battle in a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. While the Panthers went 0-for-3 on the power play, the Coyotes went 2-for-4.
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
Recap: Henrique Scores Twice in 6-5 Shootout Win over San Jose
Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry buried the shootout winner, giving the Ducks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. With the win, the club's first road victory, Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season. The Ducks have won back-to-back games and earned standings points in three of their last six contests (2-3-1).
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
SvoNotes: Kekäläinen, Korpisalo followed family ties into the game
The Blue Jackets general manager and goaltender are back where it all began. SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Finland can't get enough hockey. And given that it's a nation of just 5.5 million people --...
NHL
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
NHL
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated. Take a look at the top prospect performances in the...
