Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma businesses are gathering at the Yuma Civic Center for this year’s annual Chamber of Commerce Community Expo.

The Yuma Investment Group is the event’s main sponsor.

Kim Kahl with the Chamber says this year’s event also has a Halloween twist and is fun for the whole family.

"We’re going to have trick or treating, a costume contest, and of course, it’s free to the public,” Kahl said.

The Caballeros de Yuma will also be raffling off a Mustang.

Kahl says every year this event provides value to local businesses and community members.

"This is an opportunity for the public to come to see 80 different businesses in Yuma County, and it's very beneficial to the businesses because they can showcase their products or services to the public," Kahl said.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30 at the Yuma Civic Center.

