Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder?
The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. At 3-4, they played some dismal basketball to start the year but at least seem to now be getting on the right track. Still, they could use a little more firepower and have a clear option to add some. Although […] The post Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets firing Steve Nash amid bad start, Kyrie Irving controversy sends Twitter into frenzy
The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday amid their difficult start to the season. The decision to move on from Nash coupled with the previous Kyrie Irving controversy has sent Twitter into a complete frenzy. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions. Yahoo’ Sports’ Jake Fischer shared a behind […] The post Nets firing Steve Nash amid bad start, Kyrie Irving controversy sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
WATCH: Clippers star Paul George flexes clutch gene with nasty game-winner vs. Rockets
No Kawhi Leonard, no problem. The Los Angeles Clippers were missing the services of their superstar yet again on Monday night due to a lingering knee injury. Paul George knew he had to step up against a determined Houston Rockets side, and so he did just that. George flexed his clutch gene by hitting a […] The post WATCH: Clippers star Paul George flexes clutch gene with nasty game-winner vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon
His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of Russell Westbrook, who fully embraced his bench role with LA and helped the team get their first win of the season after a 0-5 start. Heading to Sunday’s contest with the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers appeared to be in real trouble of dropping to […] The post LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat legend Chris Bosh’s massive Bobby Bonilla-type deal is now over
New York Mets “legend” Bobby Bonilla’s name will forever be etched into the history books what with the ludicrous structure of his contract. The king of passive income, Bonilla will be paid $1.19 million by the Mets every July 1 from 2011 until 2035 (!) instead of being paid the $5.9 million he was owed after the 1999 season. However, it appears as if a similar kind of agreement exists in the NBA as well. Enter former Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh, who saw his career get cut short after battling blood clot issues.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Tyronn Lue’s challenge to Paul George after making NBA history in Clippers’ win over Rockets
On Sunday afternoon, Paul George said he needed to be better in order for the Los Angeles Clippers to win. Over four straight losses, George had struggled by averaging just 13.3 points on 31 percent shooting from the field. A day later, he came through and delivered when they needed him most.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau
Jalen Brunson has been nothing short of amazing since he started the new season with the New York Knicks. At this point, there’s no denying that the Knicks made the right decision to spend big on the former Dallas Mavericks guard in free agency. It’s also hard to deny, however, that the Knicks would have […] The post Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s revenge game vs. Knicks draws brutally honest reaction from Tom Thibodeau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role
The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the proverbial monkey off their backs, notching their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. One huge reason for the win was the stellar play of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP came off the bench for the second consecutive game, and was the clear spark that the […] The post ‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Shams reveals timeline of Steve Nash’s shocking Nets exit, Ime Udoka hiring
The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world on Tuesday night after they announced the firing of now-ex-head coach Steve Nash. It now appears that the Nets have already identified their next coach with disgraced Boston Celtics shot-caller Ime Udoka quickly emerging as the top candidate for the vacancy. As a...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0