Georgia State

FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

New Auburn AD makes quick work in firing Bryan Harsin

New Auburn athletic director John Cohen wasted no time in canning Bryan Harsin on Monday. On Halloween, John Cohen proved to be Bryan Harsin’s grim reaper as the Auburn head coach. The former Mississippi State athletic director left his alma mater for the gig at Auburn on the final...
AUBURN, AL
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

College basketball rankings 2022-23: UNC, Gonzaga headline FanSided preseason Top 25

The college basketball season is set to begin on Monday. North Carolina and Gonzaga lead the FanSided Preseason Top 25 rankings. After a wait of nearly seven months, college basketball is back. The 2022-23 campaign kicks off on Monday as Kansas looks to defend its national championship while North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston have loaded teams looking to cut down the nets next April.
SPOKANE, WA
FanSided

KC Chiefs: What NFL Draft experts said about Kadarius Toney

After the KC Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, what did scouting reports from before the 2021 NFL Draft have to say about him?. Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded a compensatory third-round pick as well as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for disappointing second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

