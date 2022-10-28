Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park children show off theatrical skills
Children in the Orland Park community came together earlier this month to showcase their theatrical talents. Orland Park Children’s Theater presented “It’s Not Not a Musical” from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at the Orland Park Cultural Arts Center, 14760 S. Park Lane, Orland Park. “I...
Neighbors save kids from Hanover Park house fire that killed 'kind and loving' grandmother, they say
Neighbors heroically saved kids from a west suburban house fire that killed a grandmother, they said.
WGNtv.com
Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
ABC7 Chicago
Tunnel of Terror car wash promises to scare your socks off
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Going through a car wash can sometimes be a bit scary for some people, especially children, but a Wisconsin car wash is taking the scary up a notch -- courtesy of Halloween, of course. Tommy's Express Car Wash said it's offering a haunted car wash, WEAU...
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Have Leftover Halloween Candy? Here Are Chicago-Area Places You Can Donate to
After Halloween festivities wind down and November rolls around, you may find your hands full with loads upon loads of candy. If you're trying to figure out what to do with all the extra treats, you can opt to spread the sweet spirit by donating them. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels...
napervillelocal.com
When Is Trick-Or-Treating In Naperville In 2022?
The city of Naperville does not have set trick-or-treat times for 2022, but is offering safety tips for those who plan to head out from home to home in search of candy on Oct. 31. First, they suggest that young children stop trick-or-treating at nightfall and older kids wrap up their trick-or-treating by 8 p.m.
wjol.com
Golden Chopsticks In Bolingbrook Will Be Site of New Dispensary In Bolingbrook
Ivy Hall is the first dispensary to be approved by the Village of Bolingbrook. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta says the dispensary will be going into a location that has been a favorite restaurant in Bolingbrook for years. After decades as Bolingbrook’s favorite Chinese Food restaurant, it’s closing. The owners are retiring.
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Shorewood for Flock Safety Cameras to Protect Community
Ret. Troy FPD Chief Robert Schwartz, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, Shorewood PD Chief Phillip Arnold (Will County SAO) State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold at the October 25 Village Board Meeting which pays for the two-year fee for an additional Flock Safety camera. The contribution is part of Glasgow’s countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras. Retired Troy Fire Protection District Chief Robert Schwartz matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. These new cameras are in addition to a previous Flock camera for which Glasgow donated a two-year fee to Shorewood to enhance safety in the community.
wjol.com
Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55
THE DRAWINGS AND IMAGES IN THIS DOCUMENT ARE INCLUDED TO REPRESENT DESIGN INTENT AND CONCEPT ONLY. HINMAN DEVELOPMENT. If you live in Bolingbrook, you’ve noticed fencing and construction around one of the major entrances to the Village. The old Century Tile plaza is getting a major make-over. Northern Tool Equipment is set to begin construction on a 24-thousand square foot free standing building. C.D. Liquors is boarded up because it’s doubling in size.
Rabid bats — Halloween’s scariest creature — mapped across Cook County
Eleven rabid bats have been found in Cook County so far in 2022, most of which were inside people’s homes. In an effort to raise awareness about rabies prevention, Cook County released a Halloween-themed bat map.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chills and thrills abound at Bridgeview’s Roeback’s Nightmare
Bridgeview’s Tony Roeback begins looking forward to Halloween when most people are grilling burgers and cooling off in backyard pools. Roeback begins working on Roeback’s Nightmare in mid-July to be ready to serve up chills and thrills when October rolls around. For the past two years, he has...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
Illinois Woman Leaves Store With a Cart Full of Booze, and Pocket Full of Heroin
An Orland Park, Illinois woman walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of booze that she didn't pay for. The funny part of the story, that wasn't really why she was arrested...PATCH. I forget my wallet all the time...I will leave for a store, or work, or...
Alleged student assault at Flossmoor, IL high school under investigation
The school superintendent and the principal are asking parents to call police if they or their child has any information about what happened.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Chef opens own restaurant in Country Club Hills
Charmaine Candler began her journey to restaurateur while she was tending bar at Aces Bar and Grill in Country Club Hills and would regularly bring in home-cooked food for her customers. Four years ago, she officially opened her Charmz Kitchen inside Aces and started serving her Southern cuisine and signature...
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
New Cook County map shows locations where bats have tested positive for rabies
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County officials have released a Halloween themed, interactive map to raise awareness about rabies prevention. It shows the locations where 11 bats in Cook County tested positive this year. Rabies can spread when pets are exposed to the virus. They can pass it on to other pets and humans through […]
Eater
Some of the Best Chicago Tavern Pizza Comes From a Logan Square Brewery
For Middle Brow Brewery’s Pete Ternes, there’s a little bit of magic in recreating food that he cherished growing up in the city’s South Suburbs. That’s what he and his staff have been quietly doing at his Logan Square brewpub where Tavern Tuesdays have taken off.
