Orland Park children show off theatrical skills

Children in the Orland Park community came together earlier this month to showcase their theatrical talents. Orland Park Children’s Theater presented “It’s Not Not a Musical” from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at the Orland Park Cultural Arts Center, 14760 S. Park Lane, Orland Park. “I...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Tunnel of Terror car wash promises to scare your socks off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Going through a car wash can sometimes be a bit scary for some people, especially children, but a Wisconsin car wash is taking the scary up a notch -- courtesy of Halloween, of course. Tommy's Express Car Wash said it's offering a haunted car wash, WEAU...
ORLAND PARK, IL
napervillelocal.com

When Is Trick-Or-Treating In Naperville In 2022?

The city of Naperville does not have set trick-or-treat times for 2022, but is offering safety tips for those who plan to head out from home to home in search of candy on Oct. 31. First, they suggest that young children stop trick-or-treating at nightfall and older kids wrap up their trick-or-treating by 8 p.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Shorewood for Flock Safety Cameras to Protect Community

Ret. Troy FPD Chief Robert Schwartz, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, Shorewood PD Chief Phillip Arnold (Will County SAO) State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold at the October 25 Village Board Meeting which pays for the two-year fee for an additional Flock Safety camera. The contribution is part of Glasgow’s countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras. Retired Troy Fire Protection District Chief Robert Schwartz matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. These new cameras are in addition to a previous Flock camera for which Glasgow donated a two-year fee to Shorewood to enhance safety in the community.
SHOREWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55

THE DRAWINGS AND IMAGES IN THIS DOCUMENT ARE INCLUDED TO REPRESENT DESIGN INTENT AND CONCEPT ONLY. HINMAN DEVELOPMENT. If you live in Bolingbrook, you’ve noticed fencing and construction around one of the major entrances to the Village. The old Century Tile plaza is getting a major make-over. Northern Tool Equipment is set to begin construction on a 24-thousand square foot free standing building. C.D. Liquors is boarded up because it’s doubling in size.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chills and thrills abound at Bridgeview’s Roeback’s Nightmare

Bridgeview’s Tony Roeback begins looking forward to Halloween when most people are grilling burgers and cooling off in backyard pools. Roeback begins working on Roeback’s Nightmare in mid-July to be ready to serve up chills and thrills when October rolls around. For the past two years, he has...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Chef opens own restaurant in Country Club Hills

Charmaine Candler began her journey to restaurateur while she was tending bar at Aces Bar and Grill in Country Club Hills and would regularly bring in home-cooked food for her customers. Four years ago, she officially opened her Charmz Kitchen inside Aces and started serving her Southern cuisine and signature...
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
NBC Chicago

All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

New Cook County map shows locations where bats have tested positive for rabies

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County officials have released a Halloween themed, interactive map to raise awareness about rabies prevention. It shows the locations where 11 bats in Cook County tested positive this year. Rabies can spread when pets are exposed to the virus. They can pass it on to other pets and humans through […]

