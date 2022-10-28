Read full article on original website
WEAR
LIST: November events in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fall is a season of fun and festivities. Santa Rosa County has compiled a list of events to look forward to in November. From pumpkin patches to fishing tournaments, there is something for everyone in Santa Rosa County come November. WEAR News has provided Santa...
WEAR
Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge painted for Child Safety Protection Month
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola has been painted for Child Safety Protection Month. November is Child Safety Protection Month -- and the organization "Children in Crisis" recognized that Tuesday. Members of the organization painted the bridge Tuesday morning. Children in Crisis gives a home to abused, neglected...
WEAR
'Justified Incarcerated Ministries' to give away 5,000 pounds of food in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A northern Escambia County ministry is giving away around 5,000 pounds of food Friday. Justified Incarcerated Ministries is hosting a food giveaway with Feeding The Gulf Coast at 9 a.m. at the Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park. The park is located on 4760 County Road in Walnut...
Brewton Standard
Quick named operating room nurse manager at DWM
D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital announced that Amanda Quick, RN has been selected as the Operating Room Nurse Manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for coordi-nating between operating physicians in D.W. McMillan’s Surgical Group and the hospital surgical nursing staff, she will assume the role from Camellia Hall, RN who is retiring.
WEAR
Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
WALA-TV FOX10
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
WEAR
Destin mayor and Crestview council member races draw interest
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Okaloosa County elections are drawing attention. Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said Tuesday that though the Destin mayoral race and Crestview city council races are generating some interest, the regional early voting numbers are not as hot compared to the last primary election.
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
WEAR
Donate items in Pensacola for Florida Highway Patrol food drive
Florida Highway Patrol is collecting non-perishable food donations starting Tuesday for its annual Stuff the Charger food drive. The food drive runs through the end of November. Donations will be provided to food banks across the state to help support Florida families in need this holiday season. In Northwest Florida,...
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
Baldwin County Coroner’s Office looking to expand
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The number of cases the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office must investigate continues to increase. According to the office, cases have doubled since 2010. And one official said the issue calls for a coroner’s building expansion. Brian Pierce, Baldwin County’s coroner, said even staff members do not have room to work on a […]
Destin Log
Panda Express celebrates with ribbon cutting with Destin Chamber
Now open in Destin, Panda Express offers a fresh, flavorful combination of Chinese regional cuisine and technique with bold American tastes. Visit the new restaurant at 34898 Emerald Coast Pkwy., or start your takeout or delivery order at https://www.pandaexpress.com/location/us-hwy-98-matthew-blvd/menu. Panda Express is a community minded company, committed to building positive...
Travis Tritt cancels all November shows, including Pensacola, after suffering knee injury
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering a knee injury, country singer Travis Tritt has canceled all of his November shows, including one in Pensacola. Tritt released a statement on Monday saying he has been experiencing severe pain in his left knee for the past couple of weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. ‘With short […]
WEAR
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival - Celebrating 50 years! Nov. 4-6
Nov. 4-6, 2022 - Hours: 9-5 on Friday and Saturday 9-4 on Sunday. Children’s Festival Hours: Saturday & Sunday 10-4 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival ranked #9 by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Arts, Music, Performance Stages, Heritage Arts, Children's Arts Festival, Invited International Artist, Emerging Artists, Museum Plaza, Food and more!...
6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
WEAR
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds rally in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally Tuesday afternoon in Pensacola. It took place at 1:30 p.m. at the Fish House in Downtown Pensacola. Watch:. Before DeSantis takes the stage, some of the speakers included:. Rick Curry. Pensacola GOP Chairman John Roberts. Mike Kohler. Dr. Joel Rudman.
mobilebaymag.com
10 Local Dishes to Try This Month
Braised Beef Oxtails at SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar. “Mobile prides itself on its unique Southern culture, and SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar incorporates that into its menu. I recently had their braised beef oxtails, a great mix of slow-cooked beef made tender and seasoned rice. It is perfectly complemented with cabbage, shaved carrots, bacon and onions. Some Creole pepper mix makes you feel right at home.” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
WEAR
Commissioner Piech wants to keep working for Santa Rosa County residents
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla -- Santa Rosa Commissioner David Piech wants to keep running District Four. Piech is vying with challenger Ray Eddington to keep his seat in the 2022 mid-term elections. He said Tuesday he remains committed to improving infrastructure, roads, drainage, and pedestrian access -- the very concerns...
Final day of the Destin Fishing Rodeo, what’s next for the winners
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo comes to a close at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. The results going to the last day are as follows: Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart […]
4th man arrested in connection with October alleged drugging, raping of underage minor: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other […]
