MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO