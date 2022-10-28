ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

LIST: November events in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fall is a season of fun and festivities. Santa Rosa County has compiled a list of events to look forward to in November. From pumpkin patches to fishing tournaments, there is something for everyone in Santa Rosa County come November. WEAR News has provided Santa...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge painted for Child Safety Protection Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola has been painted for Child Safety Protection Month. November is Child Safety Protection Month -- and the organization "Children in Crisis" recognized that Tuesday. Members of the organization painted the bridge Tuesday morning. Children in Crisis gives a home to abused, neglected...
PENSACOLA, FL
Brewton Standard

Quick named operating room nurse manager at DWM

D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital announced that Amanda Quick, RN has been selected as the Operating Room Nurse Manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for coordi-nating between operating physicians in D.W. McMillan’s Surgical Group and the hospital surgical nursing staff, she will assume the role from Camellia Hall, RN who is retiring.
BREWTON, AL
WEAR

Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Destin mayor and Crestview council member races draw interest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Okaloosa County elections are drawing attention. Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said Tuesday that though the Destin mayoral race and Crestview city council races are generating some interest, the regional early voting numbers are not as hot compared to the last primary election.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Donate items in Pensacola for Florida Highway Patrol food drive

Florida Highway Patrol is collecting non-perishable food donations starting Tuesday for its annual Stuff the Charger food drive. The food drive runs through the end of November. Donations will be provided to food banks across the state to help support Florida families in need this holiday season. In Northwest Florida,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Coroner’s Office looking to expand

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The number of cases the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office must investigate continues to increase. According to the office, cases have doubled since 2010. And one official said the issue calls for a coroner’s building expansion.  Brian Pierce, Baldwin County’s coroner, said even staff members do not have room to work on a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Destin Log

Panda Express celebrates with ribbon cutting with Destin Chamber

Now open in Destin, Panda Express offers a fresh, flavorful combination of Chinese regional cuisine and technique with bold American tastes. Visit the new restaurant at 34898 Emerald Coast Pkwy., or start your takeout or delivery order at https://www.pandaexpress.com/location/us-hwy-98-matthew-blvd/menu. Panda Express is a community minded company, committed to building positive...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival - Celebrating 50 years! Nov. 4-6

Nov. 4-6, 2022 - Hours: 9-5 on Friday and Saturday 9-4 on Sunday. Children’s Festival Hours: Saturday & Sunday 10-4 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival ranked #9 by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Arts, Music, Performance Stages, Heritage Arts, Children's Arts Festival, Invited International Artist, Emerging Artists, Museum Plaza, Food and more!...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds rally in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally Tuesday afternoon in Pensacola. It took place at 1:30 p.m. at the Fish House in Downtown Pensacola. Watch:. Before DeSantis takes the stage, some of the speakers included:. Rick Curry. Pensacola GOP Chairman John Roberts. Mike Kohler. Dr. Joel Rudman.
PENSACOLA, FL
mobilebaymag.com

10 Local Dishes to Try This Month

Braised Beef Oxtails at SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar. “Mobile prides itself on its unique Southern culture, and SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar incorporates that into its menu. I recently had their braised beef oxtails, a great mix of slow-cooked beef made tender and seasoned rice. It is perfectly complemented with cabbage, shaved carrots, bacon and onions. Some Creole pepper mix makes you feel right at home.” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
FAIRHOPE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy