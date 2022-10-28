Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video shows deputy pulling man from submerged truck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida is being called a hero after pulling a man from a submerged truck before responding to another accident where he put out a fire. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Deputy Pitoniak and Sgt....
WEAR
6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a Fort Walton Beach residence Friday. James Banks, 45; Jeff Rupert, 59; Emily Anderson, 29; Eric Elder, 32; Davene Owens, 35; and Cierra Banks, 23, were arrested on various charges after a search warrant was executed at 1966 Chesapeake Ridge.
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 9 months in Escambia County Jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles will spend nine months in jail for inappropriately touching an employee. A judge handed down that sentencing just Tuesday afternoon, convicting Stamitoles of misdemeanor battery. It was an emotional day in the courtroom for people on both sides of this case. The...
WEAR
53-year-old Pensacola woman killed in pedestrian hit-and-run crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash early Tuesday morning. The hit-and-run happened around 2:45 a.m. on Pensacola Blvd. near Kenmore Dr. According to Florida Highway Patrol, "a possible pick-up truck or SUV" was traveling north on Pensacola Blvd. in the...
WEAR
Escambia County man sentenced to 45 years in prison for taking advantage of teen girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old Escambia County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl. A judge on Saturday sentenced Darrel Tyrone Mays, Sr. to 45 years in Florida's Department of Corrections and designated him as a Sexual Offender.
WEAR
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
WEAR
Suspect in Government Plaza standoff dies from self-inflicted gunshot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mayor Stimpson's Office, the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene after turning his weapon on himself. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown.
WEAR
UPDATE: Troopers looking for box truck involved in rollover crash in Walton County
UPDATE - 11 A.M. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers are trying to locate a box truck involved in Monday morning's semi rollover crash on I-10 east in Walton County. The crash happened near the area of mile marker 71. The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted about the crash around 8:30 a.m.
WEAR
One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
utv44.com
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
Mobile Government Plaza lockdown: Man shoots himself after daylong standoff
Portions of Government Plaza and the area around it continue to be blocked from public access Monday afternoon while police investigate what could be a tragic ending to an armed standoff with an “incoherent,” suicidal man parked outside the downtown Mobile government building. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine...
niceville.com
Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
WEAR
Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge painted for Child Safety Protection Month
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola has been painted for Child Safety Protection Month. November is Child Safety Protection Month -- and the organization "Children in Crisis" recognized that Tuesday. Members of the organization painted the bridge Tuesday morning. Children in Crisis gives a home to abused, neglected...
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WEAR
Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
WEAR
UPDATE: Deputies found missing, endangered 38-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Erica Michele Abel has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help searching for a missing and endangered woman out of Escambia County. Deputies say 38-year-old Erica Michele Abel was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday...
Comments / 0