Milton, FL

WEAR

53-year-old Pensacola woman killed in pedestrian hit-and-run crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash early Tuesday morning. The hit-and-run happened around 2:45 a.m. on Pensacola Blvd. near Kenmore Dr. According to Florida Highway Patrol, "a possible pick-up truck or SUV" was traveling north on Pensacola Blvd. in the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Suspect in Government Plaza standoff dies from self-inflicted gunshot

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mayor Stimpson's Office, the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene after turning his weapon on himself. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown.
WEAR

One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge painted for Child Safety Protection Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola has been painted for Child Safety Protection Month. November is Child Safety Protection Month -- and the organization "Children in Crisis" recognized that Tuesday. Members of the organization painted the bridge Tuesday morning. Children in Crisis gives a home to abused, neglected...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
MOBILE, AL

