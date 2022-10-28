ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun. The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes. They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Church, local artist resurrect Jesus billboard on Hwy 82

When Bob Nolan’s children were students at Victory Christian Academy, he encountered a familiar, inspiring sight each day as he headed east on Highway 82. A billboard owned by Living Faith Tabernacle with a portrait of Jesus watched over a cemetery. An artist and person of faith, he always...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo elementary school celebrates success of fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at a Tupelo elementary school have reason to celebrate. Lawhon Elementary students raised $17,405 in their annual Disney fundraiser. They sold $5 tickets for a chance at a $3,500 Disney trip. This is the largest amount raised in a fundraiser in the school's history. On...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Quiet but warmer next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the 80s by Friday as the rain chances subside and the sun comes out. Lows stick around in the mid to upper 50s throughout next week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the low 70s while lows touch the low 50s. The stray...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

November begins with above average temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer than usual air will highlight the first week of November. We’re watching a weekend front and potential storm threats as well. TUESDAY: Expect more sunshine compared to Monday, but clouds will be scattered throughout the region. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Stretch of warmer weather this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend. HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing

Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students of Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Slightly warmer as rain chances subside

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The remnants of Saturday’s rain chance bleeds over into Sunday before skies dry up and temperatures slowly warm into the upper 70s by next Friday. SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the earlier part of the day. Highs hit around 70 and lows bottom out in the upper 50s.
COLUMBUS, MS

