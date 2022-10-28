Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun. The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes. They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario...
Commercial Dispatch
Church, local artist resurrect Jesus billboard on Hwy 82
When Bob Nolan’s children were students at Victory Christian Academy, he encountered a familiar, inspiring sight each day as he headed east on Highway 82. A billboard owned by Living Faith Tabernacle with a portrait of Jesus watched over a cemetery. An artist and person of faith, he always...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
wtva.com
Tupelo elementary school celebrates success of fundraiser
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at a Tupelo elementary school have reason to celebrate. Lawhon Elementary students raised $17,405 in their annual Disney fundraiser. They sold $5 tickets for a chance at a $3,500 Disney trip. This is the largest amount raised in a fundraiser in the school's history. On...
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
wcbi.com
Quiet but warmer next week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the 80s by Friday as the rain chances subside and the sun comes out. Lows stick around in the mid to upper 50s throughout next week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the low 70s while lows touch the low 50s. The stray...
wcbi.com
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
wcbi.com
November begins with above average temperatures
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer than usual air will highlight the first week of November. We’re watching a weekend front and potential storm threats as well. TUESDAY: Expect more sunshine compared to Monday, but clouds will be scattered throughout the region. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.
wcbi.com
Stretch of warmer weather this week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend. HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
WLBT
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
wtva.com
Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students of Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
wcbi.com
Webster County Sheriff’s Department starts memorial K-9 foundation
EUPORA, Miss. ( WCBI) – He was more than just a dog. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office announced last Tuesday that its K-9 officer, Zeus, passed away. Now, they are finding a unique way to honor Zeus’s memory. Zeus joined the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 2017....
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
wcbi.com
Slightly warmer as rain chances subside
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The remnants of Saturday’s rain chance bleeds over into Sunday before skies dry up and temperatures slowly warm into the upper 70s by next Friday. SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the earlier part of the day. Highs hit around 70 and lows bottom out in the upper 50s.
Comments / 0